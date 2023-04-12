Home / Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

By Regina Sienra on April 12, 2023
Actress Millie Bobby Brown and fiance Jake Bongiovi

Photo: imagepressagency/Depositphotos

Wedding bells are ringing for Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star has announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown announced the news with a black and white picture on Instagram, where she is being held by Bongiovi and a ring can be seen on her finger. The 19-year-old actress captioned the image with lyrics from Taylor Swift's “Lover”: “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.”

It is reported that the couple started dating in summer 2021 after they were seen holding hands in New York City. However, they didn't go public about their relationship until March 2022, when they appeared together on the BAFTAs red carpet. Brown then took Bongiovi as her date to the premiere of the latest season of Stranger Things. When asked about how she met Bongiovi, Brown said, “We met on Instagram—the old Instagram—and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

If the last name of Brown's beau rings an 80s rock bell, you're not mistaken. Bongiovi is the 20-year-old son of musician Jon Bon Jovi (whose real name is John Francis Bongiovi) and karate instructor/restaurateur Dorothea Hurley. An actor like Brown, he is slated to make his film debut in Sweethearts, a romcom directed by Jordan Weiss.

Bongiovi also seemed to share the news, posting two images seemingly taken on the same day as Brown's—judging by the outfits– with the caption, “Forever.” While neither of their posts explicitly announce their engagement, the big ring on Brown's finger and their choice of the romantic phrases surely gives it away.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has seemingly announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Brown posted a black-and-white picture on Instagram, where she is being held by Bongiovi and a ring can be seen on her finger.

Bongiovi also seemed to share the news, posting two images with the caption, “Forever.”

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por @jakebongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown: Instagram
Jake Bongiovi: Instagram
h/t: [LADbible]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
