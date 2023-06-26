Home / Illusion

Makeup Artist Transforms Her Face into Unreal Illusions

By Margherita Cole on June 26, 2023
3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi

While some artists rely on canvases to create art, Mimi Choi uses her own face. The Vancouver-based makeup artist is famous online for her masterful ability to completely transform her own visage into mind-boggling illusions. From decorating her skin with extra eyes to rendering a black hole of negative space, these paintings inspire awe as well as curiosity.

There seems to be a neverending supply of imaginative ideas for Choi's 3D makeup looks. Even the types of looks that she tackles vary from surrealist faces to larger-than-life food and beyond. She brings each idea to life by painting her face with layers, creating light and shadow where needed to enhance the illusion. For instance, in one look, she contours the side of her face into the shape of a woman, even going so far as to style her hair so that it blends in with the head of the painted version.

And while Choi is perfectly capable of mimicking reality with color, she sometimes adds accessories to enhance the three-dimensionality. For example, when she covered her face with dozens of eyes, each one was given a set of false lashes, making Choi's real eyes blend into the collage. Likewise, when she transformed her face into a giant mouth, Choi explained that she cut out a piece of paper and glued it to her skin to create a large tongue.

Scroll down to see more incredible illusions, and follow the artist on Instagram for even more insight into her process.

Vancouver-based artist Mimi Choi uses her face as a canvas for incredible illusions.

3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi

She paints surreal images on her skin that fool the eye.

3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi

She manages to completely transform her face using makeup and accessories.

3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi 3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi 3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi 3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi 3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi 3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi 3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi 3D Makeup Art by Mimi Choi

Mimi Choi: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mimi Choi.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
