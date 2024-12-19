Milwaukee Art Museum Gets $3.5M Gift From Anonymous Donor To Make Admission Free for Kids

Home / Art

By Regina Sienra on December 19, 2024
Milwaukee Art Museum Gets $3.54 Million Gift From Anonymous Donor To Make Admission Free for Kids

Photo: kwiktor/Depositphotos

The Milwaukee Art Museum is one of the top art institutions in the United States. Home to pieces by Claude Monet, Andy Warhol, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Gustave Caillebotte, housed in a spectacular building by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, it allows visitors to explore a myriad of art genres and styles. Now, the museum will make its collection even more accessible to its youngest visitors. Thanks to an anonymous gift of $3.54 million, admission is now free for kids age 12 and under.

The free admission went into effect on December 3, 2024—the date the gift was announced. The donation will allow the museum to create an endowment that will fund the admission waiver in perpetuity. This initiative is intended for children who visit the museum with their families or caregivers, as the museum’s school programs will continue to have a minimal fee.

“This wonderful gift is a celebration of the way that philanthropy can have a significant and lasting impact for generations,” says André Allaire, MAM’s chief development officer, in a statement. “Every day, our youngest museum visitors will be able to access, engage with, and learn from world-class exhibitions and programs free of charge thanks to the generosity of an individual who believes in the power of art to strengthen our community.”

It's not the first time the anonymous donor—a local Milwaukeean—has supported the museum, also without revealing their identity, wanting to continue helping the institution without receiving any credit. Having visited the museum with their family throughout their life and looking back fondly at their shared experiences, they hope to foster similar experiences for future generations.

“Since our earliest days as an institution, the Milwaukee Art Museum has provided free educational experiences for children,” added Marcelle Polednik, MAM director. “The endowment established from this inspirational donation will keep that tradition alive for future generations of the communities we serve.”

The Milwaukee Art Museum, one of the top art institutions in the U.S., is waiving the admission fee for kids age 12 and under in perpetuity.

Milwaukee Art Museum Gets $3.54 Million Gift From Anonymous Donor To Make Admission Free for Kids

Photo: benkrut/Depositphotos

This was made possible by a $3.54 million donation by an anonymous Milwaukeean.

The Layton Art Gallery at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Photo: Michael Barera via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Now, the museum will make its collection even more accessible to its youngest visitors, who will get too see pieces such as Monet's Waterloo Bridge.

"Waterloo Bridge" by Claude Monet

“Waterloo Bridge” by Claude Monet. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

…and Gustave Caillebotte's Boating on the Yerres.

"Boating on the Yerres" by Gustave Caillebotte

“Boating on the Yerres” by Gustave Caillebotte. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

