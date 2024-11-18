Home / Inspiring / Good News

Metropolitan Museum of Art Makes Over 492,000 Images Available Online for Free

By Eva Baron on November 18, 2024
The Met Database features 492,000 images, many of which are open access/public domain

Photo: Kai Pilger via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is one of the world’s most renowned cultural institutions. The Met boasts a collection of more than 1.5 million art objects and artifacts, ranging from jewelry and textiles to paintings and sculpture. Over the years, the Met has uploaded photographs pulled from this iconic collection to its online database, and now over 492,000 high-resolution images can be browsed and downloaded for free.

The database features easily searchable categories, along with filters such as dates, media, and geographic locations that allow for specific results. Each image includes a descriptive text distilling the relevance and history of the object. Whether it be black-figure pottery from Ancient Greece, woodblock prints from Japan, or even baseball cards from the U.S., the Met’s sprawling collection is on full display through these lavish images.

The vast majority of the Met’s uploaded imagery is also in the public domain, thanks to the museum’s Open Access policy adopted in 2017. Images marked with an “OA” or the “public domain” icon are available for free, non-commercial use, allowing you to enjoy the images wherever and whenever you choose.

As big as the Met is, there’s only so much gallery space available to see in-person. By visiting the Met’s online database, you can discover everything that the collection has to offer on your own time.

The Met’s online database features more than 492,000 high-resolution images from their renowned collection.

The Met Database features 492,000 images, many of which are open access/public domain

Group of Women on the Engawa of a Country House, in the time of the Cherry Blossoming, Utamaro II, ca. 1806 (Edo Period). Gift of Estate of Samuel Isham, 1914. Courtesy of the Met.

The Met Database features 492,000 images, many of which are open access/public domain

Terracotta Panathenaic prize amphora, attributed to the Euphiletos Painter, ca. 530 BCE. Rogers Fund, 1914. Courtesy of the Met.

Many of the uploaded images are Open Access, meaning they can be downloaded for free.

The Met Database features 492,000 images, many of which are open access/public domain

Plaque: Equestrian Oba and Attendants, 1550–1680 (Nigeria, Court of Benin). Gift of Nelson A. Rockefeller, 1965. Courtesy of the Met.

The Met Database features 492,000 images, many of which are open access/public domain

Trade cards from “White Border” series (T206), issued 1909-11 to promote sixteen brands of cigarettes and loose tobacco distributed by the American Tobacco Company. Gift of Jefferson R. Burdick. Courtesy of the Met.

The Met’s collection is as sprawling as it is inspiring, featuring everything from jewelry, textiles, and clothing to paintings, prints, and sculptures.

The Met Database features 492,000 images, many of which are open access/public domain

Wheat Field with Cypresses, Vincent van Gogh, 1889. Purchase, The Annenberg Foundation Gift, 1993. Courtesy of the Met.

The Met Database features 492,000 images, many of which are open access/public domain

Dress, 1790s (American). Purchase, The Coby Foundation Ltd. Gift, 1998. Courtesy of the Met.

The Met Database features 492,000 images, many of which are open access/public domain

Mummy Mask, A.D. 60–70 (From Egypt; Possibly from Middle Egypt, Meir). Rogers Fund, 1919. Courtesy of the Met.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images via the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Related Articles:

You Can Download Thousands of Coloring Book Pages From Museum Collections

Dutch Museums Unveil Free Digital Collection of 1,000+ Artworks by Van Gogh

Nearly 88,000 Art Images From The Getty Are Now Free To Download and Use How You Like

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ava Roth Collaborates with Honeybees to Transform Beeswax into Art
Largest Ever Restoration of Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’ Is Underway at the Rijksmuseum in Full View of the Public
Discover 3 Ways That Stencils Can Enhance Your Art
First Ever Artwork Created by a Humanoid Robot To Go On Auction Sells for Over $1 Million
New Exhibit Sheds Light on the Art and Legacy of ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Creator Maurice Sendak
Man Wins $1M With Lottery Scratch-off Ticket He Bought With $20 Bill He Found on the Ground

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

London Museum Welcomes Tim Burton Exhibition That Lets Fans Take a Peek Inside the Director’s Mind
Evocative New Book Surveys the Color Palettes Used by Renowned Artists
Vibrant Colors and Shapes Pop Out of Creative Duo’s Joyful Optical Illusions
Mother and Daughter Restore Spanish Paintings Using Bacteria
11-Year-Old Submitted a Drawing of a Playground to City Hall and They Built It in Real Life
Study Shows That Viewing Real Art in Museums Stimulates Brain Much More Than Reproductions

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.