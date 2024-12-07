Home / Animals

Unusual Sea Creature Puzzles Marine Scientists by Aging in Reverse

By Regina Sienra on December 7, 2024
Mnemiopsis leidyi

Mnemiopsis leidyi. (Photo: Holger Krisp via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

Many people would love to turn back time and go back to being their younger selves. While that's impossible for humans, a sea creature can do it as a survival technique. A recent study found that the Mnemiopsis leidyi, also known as the warty comb jelly or sea walnut, has the ability to return to its larval stage after dealing with stress or trauma.

It all started when Joan J. Soto-Angel, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Bergen, noticed that the adult ctenophore he had in a tank in his lab vanished, and a larval specimen suddenly appeared in its place. After determining it was the same individual, he and his colleagues set out to find what might cause warty comb jellies to “age in reverse,” and discovered that adult ctenophores can return to a younger stage under extreme stress.

One of the main reasons for this return is a feature only young comb jellies possess—a pair of tentacles to help them catch food. Researchers starved one group of comb jellies and removed tissue from the lobes of another, which caused them to shrink in size. When they fed them again, they observed that 13 out of the 65 comb jellies they tested had grown tentacles, a sign they had regressed to the larval stage.

“Witnessing how they slowly transition to a typical cydippid larva as if they were going back in time, was simply fascinating,” Soto-Angel said in a statement. “Over several weeks, they not only reshaped their morphological features, but also had a completely different feeding behavior, typical of a cydippid larva.”

The Mnemiopsis leidyi is not the first animal that is discovered to be able to return to the larval stage after reaching sexual maturity. The other two are the so-called immortal jellyfish (Turritopsis dohrnii) and the dog tapeworm (Echinococcus granulosus), on top of some cnidarians—a few jellyfish, sea anemones, and corals—that can develop backward, but only before reaching adulthood.

“We showed that mature lobate stages of M. leidyi are able to reverse to a cydippid larval stage after a period of stress,” Soto-Angel explained. “The fact that we have found a new species that uses this peculiar ‘time-travel machine' raises fascinating questions about how spread this capacity is across the animal tree of life.”

Source: Reverse development in the ctenophore Mnemiopsis leidyi

Related Articles:

Scientists Uncover Key Gene of the Immortal Jellyfish That Makes Them Immortal

Very Rare Jellyfish Is Captured on Video for the First Time

Stunning Footage Captures Rare Sighting of a Psychedelic Jellyfish in the Pacific Ocean

Rare Deep-Sea Sighting of a Giant Phantom Jellyfish Captured on Video From 3,200 Feet Below

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Video Reveals How the Incredible Deer in Nara Bow for Food
New Study Reveals Dolphins ‘Smile’ to Signal Playfulness
Adorable Winners of the World’s Largest Pet Photography Competition
Rats Wearing Tiny Vests Are Helping Sniff Out and Catch Illegally Trafficked Wildlife
Rhinos Celebrate Halloween by “Carving” Pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo
Beautiful Lynx Seen Wandering Around the Snowy Landscapes of Minnesota

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Moo Deng Officially Has Her Own Logo That’s Just as Cute as the Baby Pygmy Hippo
Colorful Stamp Designs Celebrate the Beauty of Endangered Species
New Species of Deep Sea Ghost Shark Is Discovered off the Coast of New Zealand
Moo Deng the Popular Pygmy Hippo From Thailand Now Has Her Own Merch
Study Reveals How “Scuba Diving” Lizards Create an Air Bubble for Underwater Survival
Two-Legged Bear Is Spotted Walking Around the Woods on Its Hind Legs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.