Researchers Capture Drone Footage of Narwhals Playing and Hunting With Help of Their Tusks

By Regina Sienra on March 12, 2025
Three narwhals

Photo: CoreyFord/Depositphotos (Not a picture of the actual narwhals.)

Narwhals are known as the “unicorns of the sea” for their long tusks. And while luckily, they are not endangered, these creatures are fairly elusive, which has resulted in limited field observation of these creatures. One of the most enigmatic aspects of these sea animals is how they use their famous tusks. A group of researchers who recently published their findings in Frontiers in Marine Science used drones to follow a group of narwhals in the wild, gaining surprising insights into how they use this unique feature.

The study was carried out by an international research team with members from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and Inuit communities in Nunavut, in northern Canada. The footage they obtained sheds light on how narwhals use their tusk–which is not a horn but an elongated tooth that can grow up to 10 feet. While it was a mystery for a long time, researchers believed they used them in mating rituals. Now, it has been revealed they actually use them for exploring, playing, and getting food.

The team documented 17 unique narwhal behaviors, such as competing with birds for food and jabbing their prey. “The narwhals exhibited remarkable dexterity, precision, and speed of movement of the tusk and regularly made adjustments to track the moving target,” reads a press release. “The tusk, especially the tip of the tusk, was used to interrogate and manipulate the target by brief contacts, which typically elicited a response from the fish.” Scientists also noticed social interactions between the group, as well as individual personalities.

“I have been studying narwhal for over a decade and have always marveled at their tusks,” said Cortney Watt, Ph.D., co-author, and research scientist and team lead at Fisheries and Oceans, Canada. “To observe them using their tusks for foraging and play is remarkable. This unique study where we set up a remote field camp and spent time filming narwhal with drones is yielding many interesting insights and is providing a bird’s eye view of their behavior that we have never seen before.”

Drones allowed the team to study narwhals in their environment without being invasive. This not only offers a better approach that doesn't disturb the creatures, but also provides valuable info ahead of shifts in their habitat due to climate change.

Senior author Greg O’Corry-Crowe, Ph.D., a research professor at FAU Harbor Branch and a National Geographic Explorer, says, “Drones provide a unique, real-time view of their behavior, helping scientists gather crucial data on how narwhals are responding to shifts in ice patterns, prey availability, and other environmental changes. Such studies are key to understanding the impact of global warming on these elusive animals.”

You can check out the complete study at Frontiers in Marine Science.

Researchers used drones to follow a group of narwhals in the wild, gaining surprising insights into how they use their famous tusks.

Sources: Drone captures narwhals using their tusks to explore, forage and play; Use of tusks by narwhals, Monodon monoceros, in foraging, exploratory, and play behavior; Watch This Rare Drone Footage of Narwhals Using Their Tusks to Play and Explore; Narwhal on WWF.


