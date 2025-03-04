Northern right whale dolphins are one of the most elusive dolphin species, as they are usually found in deeper waters several miles away from the shores of California. That's why, when captain and videographer Evan Brodsky spotted a dozen dolphins on a research trip, he couldn't believe his eyes. After following them, he realized it wasn't a few animals but a super pod made up of over 2,500 dolphins—and this incredible gathering was all captured on video.

The footage, taken on February 21 off the coast of Monterey Bay, California, was shared by Monterey Bay Whale Watch, a local conservation group. The images show over 2,000 Northern right whale dolphins–known for traveling in pods of 100 to 200 dolphins—between 500 and 700 Pacific white-sided dolphins, as well as light gray baby calves. “Northern right whale dolphin are very special, most people don't even know they exist,” writes the Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

Talking about this sight, Brodsky recalls how he and his team were overcome with excitement, with some even shedding a tear. “We were so excited it was hard to hold in our emotions. We had the biggest grins from ear to ear,” he told KQED. When asked how these enigmatic creatures look in real life, he cheekily described them as “smooth” and “When they jump, they look like flying eyebrows.”

Northern right whale dolphins are one of only two dolphin species without a dorsal fin. They weigh over 200 pounds and are about 10 feet long. These dolphins are also characterized for their social behavior, even with other dolphin species, such as Risso’s dolphins—a large group of which Brodsky also spotted near Monterey Bay last January.

“People come from all over the world to see northern right whale dolphin,” shares the Monterey Bay Whale Watch. “This species prefers deeper waters, usually several miles offshore, but we are lucky here in Monterey Bay to have access to deep water close to shore.” This fact highlights just how special of an area the Monterey Bay is—and reminds us how important it is to protect natural areas to learn more about the species that call it home.

Captain and videographer Evan Brodsky captured amazing footage of a dolphin super pod made up of over 2,500 animals.

