Artist Creates Adorable Hamster Illustrations Inspired by Traditional Japanese Art

By Emma Taggart on March 3, 2025

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Traditional Japanese paintings, made with organic pigments on silk or paper, have a dreamy, almost otherworldly quality that draws you right in. This style, called Nihonga, is the inspiration behind Japanese artist Otama-shimai’s work. She captures the ethereal style with a modern twist, making adorable hamsters the stars of her work.

Although Otama-shimai’s works are created digitally, she beautifully preserves the charm of traditional Nihonga paintings through her thoughtful use of texture. Delicate inky botanicals and other illustrated elements appear to bleed into the faux fabric or hemp paper backgrounds. Meanwhile, adorable hamsters playfully inhabit each scene, as if they had been lovingly painted by a 16th-century artist with a traditional brush.

Just like traditional Japanese art, every one of Otama-shimai’s artworks tells a story. From a pair of fluffy white hamsters nestled beneath a cherry blossom branch to a playful moment where one determined hamster climbs a wobbly pile of its friends to reach a raspberry, each illustrated narrative is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Check out some of Otama-shimai’s works below and find more of her work on Instagram. If you’re a fan, you can even admire her art at home by purchasing prints from her website.

Inspired by traditional Japanese paintings, artist Otama-shimai creates playful illustrations that celebrate the cuteness of hamsters.

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

The digital artist beautifully preserves the inky charm of traditional Nihonga paintings through her thoughtful use of texture.

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Each scene looks as though it’s been lovingly painted by a 16th-century artist with a traditional brush.

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Just like traditional Japanese art, every one of Otama-shimai’s artworks tells a story.

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Hamster Art by Otama-shimai

Otama-shimai: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Otama-shimai.

