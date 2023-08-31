Where Are These Modern Architectural Wonders? Guess the City [Quiz]

Go around the world with some of the most iconic pieces of architecture from the 20th and 21st centuries in this week's quiz. We're testing you on your love of architecture and your knowledge of geography in this 15-question architecture trivia quiz. In it, you'll see a photograph of a well-known piece of modern architecture. Then, it's up to you to tell us what city the building is located in.

So, get ready to put on your thinking cap for the quiz. As always, if you enter your email address, you will receive your results in your inbox and a wealth of information about the architects and buildings featured.

