Home / Architecture

Where Are These Modern Architectural Wonders? Guess the City [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on August 31, 2023
Modern Architecture Quiz

Go around the world with some of the most iconic pieces of architecture from the 20th and 21st centuries in this week's quiz. We're testing you on your love of architecture and your knowledge of geography in this 15-question architecture trivia quiz. In it, you'll see a photograph of a well-known piece of modern architecture. Then, it's up to you to tell us what city the building is located in.

So, get ready to put on your thinking cap for the quiz. As always, if you enter your email address, you will receive your results in your inbox and a wealth of information about the architects and buildings featured.

Related Articles:

Quote Quest: Who Said It? Art Edition [Quiz]

Name That Sculpture! Test Your Art Knowledge [Quiz]

How Well Do You Know Your World Capitals? Test Your Geography Knowledge [Quiz]

How Much Do You Know About the Italian Renaissance? Test Your Art Knowledge [Quiz]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How Well Do You Know the 90s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]
Architect Santiago Calatrava to Be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Stunning Medieval Mosaic Floors of the Duomo Di Siena Are Revealed Only Twice a Year
Notre-Dame Spire is Being Rebuilt According to Original 19th Century Designs After Collapsing From the 2019 Fire
Find Out How Old You Are Based on Your School Supplies Choices [Quiz]
How Well Do You Know Your World Capitals? Test Your Geography Knowledge [Quiz]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dazzling Elements of Ancient Islamic Architecture We Still See Today
Which Barbie Are You? Take This Fun Personality Quiz to Find Out
Which Decade Are You Really From? Travel Back in Time and Take the Quiz
How Haussmann Architecture Transformed All of Paris With Modern Buildings
Are You a Child of the 80s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]
The Fascinating History and Controversial Construction of the Eiffel Tower

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.