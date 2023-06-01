The Italian Renaissance is one of the most studied eras of art history. And while most of us are familiar with big names like Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo, how much do you know about the nitty gritty of this cultural explosion? This week's 20-question quiz will put you to the test and ask you about artists, techniques, symbolism, and much more.

So dive in and test your knowledge to see how much you really know about Renaissance art. Remember, if you leave your email address, you can also get your results mailed to your inbox, along with further information about this incredible moment in history.

