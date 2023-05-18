Name That Sculpture! Test Your Art Knowledge [Quiz]

It's time for another quiz to test your art history knowledge. This week we're focusing on sculpture in a quiz that will ask you about famous artworks across different periods of history. People, places, and titles are all on the menu as you'll be shown an image of a famous sculpture and asked to answer two questions about it.

One question is easier, while the second bonus question will really get you thinking and is worth double the points. So get your thinking caps on and get ready to see just how much you know about these incredible statues.

