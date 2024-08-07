Home / Technology

Motor-Powered Exoskeleton Hiking Pants Designed To Give Legs a Boost and Avoid Muscle Fatigue

By Shiori Chen on August 7, 2024

MO/GO Exoskeleton Hiking Pants

Everyday smart clothing, once a product of the distant future, is now becoming a reality with innovative designs such as AI glasses and socks that regularly measure foot temperature to prevent bodily issues early. What about wearable technology in recreational activities? Skip, a start-up that intends to produce powered gear, and Arc’teryx, a Canadian outdoor apparel company, are answering that call with their recent collaboration product, MO/GO.

With a name standing for Mountain Goat, MO/GO is a pair of hiking pants with an integrated exoskeleton that significantly supports leg movement by supplementing the quadriceps and hamstrings while reducing the load on your knee joints. The motorized pants consist of two main parts: the outer motor at the knee as well as lightweight carbon cuffs inside the pants that attach to your leg. According to Skip, their motor can boost leg strength by up to 40% on inclines and makes you feel up to 30 pounds lighter as you move.

MO/GO was made for individuals who struggle with outdoor exploration because of knee pain, muscle weakness, or cardiovascular fatigue. The product especially caters to users with difficulty climbing upwards or experiencing knee pain during descents.

The design is as easy to use as it is functional: the motor is designed to be detachable, allowing you to have support only when you need it. Additionally, the module keeps matters simple with a minimal control panel featuring just three buttons: on/off, more assistance, and less assistance.

Though MO/GO follows the trend of robotic exoskeletons designed to assist people with mobility issues, the ingeniously designed pair of trousers is commercially the first of its kind. Featuring Arc’teryx's high-quality hiking pants exterior combined with Skip’s advanced wearable technology, it is unlike any other product currently on the market.

MO/GO is now available for pre-order on Skip’s website for the full price of $5,000. The earliest expected shipping date is currently December 2025. Recognizing that the pants may not be financially accessible to everyone, Skip offers an 8-hour trial of MO/GO on various hikes throughout the Western U.S. and Canada for $80 per day.

Skip: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Designboom]

All images via Skip.

