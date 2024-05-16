Home / Technology

‘Underwater Bicycle’ Device Propels Swimmers and Divers Forward at Superhuman Speed

By Sarah Currier on May 16, 2024

French company Seabike has developed a device that acts as an underwater bicycle, helping swimmers and divers move underwater at impressively fast speeds. The device, which bears the same name as the company who designed it, is made to be strapped to the waist of swimmers, who are then pushed through the water by pedaling the propeller device located at the end of the machine.

The Seabike, which looks more like an underwater unicycle than a bicycle, was designed to be as lightweight as possible and easy to transport. Thanks to its mechanical drive, the device doesn't need to be charged, saving users precious time. Despite the mechanics involved to operate it, the Seabike still allows for full range of movement, allowing users to swim with ease.

According to Seabike's website, it takes just five to ten minutes to learn to use the device. Depending on the user's style of swimming or diving, the Seabike works with them instead of against them. If people want to swim with their arms to make them move even faster, the device assists them. But if they would rather relax and let the machine do all the work, they will find themselves being propelled through the water effortlessly.

If you are interested in purchasing one of these devices for yourself—they ship internationally—visit Seabike's website.

The Seabike is an underwater bicycle that is designed to help swimmers move quickly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEABIKE CLUB (@seabike.club)

Swimmers and divers simply have to hook the device to themselves via a belt and then peddle to propel themselves forward.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEABIKE CLUB (@seabike.club)

Seabike: Website | Instagram
h/t: [New Atlas]

Related Articles:

Innovative Floating Public Pool To Provide New Yorkers With Clean Urban Swimming

Designer Creates Colorful Swimming Pool With 130,000 Rainbow Glass Tiles

Surreal Swimming Portraits Highlight the Eye-Pleasing Symmetry of the Indoor Pool

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Steve Jobs Signed a Typed Letter Saying He Does Not Give out Autographs, It Later Sold for $400K
AI-Generated Photos of Celebs at the Met Gala Fooled Everyone Online Including Katy Perry’s Mom
Clever Flower Vases Designed to Look Like a Puddle of Water
Haunting Handwoven Wire Masks Blur the Line Between Surreal Sculpture and Stylish Fashion
6-Year-Old Girl Breaks World Record for Lowest Limbo Roller Skating
Surgeon Uses Apple Vision Pro as a Visual Assist During Shoulder Surgery in Brazil

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Barbie Releases Kristi Yamaguchi Doll Honoring the Iconic Olympic Figure Skater
Sports Bar Devoted to Women’s Sports Is So Successful It Now Plans to Franchise
Caitlin Clark to Sign Historic $28M Deal With Nike, Making It Largest-Ever Sponsorship for WNBA Player
Man Blind Tastes 25 Wines While Running the London Marathon for a Good Cause
Out-of-This-World Watch Tells Time Through Replicas of the Sun, Moon, and Earth’s Orbits
The 5 Best 3D Printers for Beginners in 2024

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.