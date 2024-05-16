French company Seabike has developed a device that acts as an underwater bicycle, helping swimmers and divers move underwater at impressively fast speeds. The device, which bears the same name as the company who designed it, is made to be strapped to the waist of swimmers, who are then pushed through the water by pedaling the propeller device located at the end of the machine.

The Seabike, which looks more like an underwater unicycle than a bicycle, was designed to be as lightweight as possible and easy to transport. Thanks to its mechanical drive, the device doesn't need to be charged, saving users precious time. Despite the mechanics involved to operate it, the Seabike still allows for full range of movement, allowing users to swim with ease.

According to Seabike's website, it takes just five to ten minutes to learn to use the device. Depending on the user's style of swimming or diving, the Seabike works with them instead of against them. If people want to swim with their arms to make them move even faster, the device assists them. But if they would rather relax and let the machine do all the work, they will find themselves being propelled through the water effortlessly.

If you are interested in purchasing one of these devices for yourself—they ship internationally—visit Seabike's website.

The Seabike is an underwater bicycle that is designed to help swimmers move quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEABIKE CLUB (@seabike.club)

Swimmers and divers simply have to hook the device to themselves via a belt and then peddle to propel themselves forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEABIKE CLUB (@seabike.club)

Seabike: Website | Instagram

h/t: [New Atlas]

Related Articles :

Innovative Floating Public Pool To Provide New Yorkers With Clean Urban Swimming

Designer Creates Colorful Swimming Pool With 130,000 Rainbow Glass Tiles

Surreal Swimming Portraits Highlight the Eye-Pleasing Symmetry of the Indoor Pool