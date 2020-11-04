Home / Design / Graphic Design

Graphic Designer Creates Over 1,200 Minimalist Movie Posters

By Jessica Stewart on November 4, 2020
Minimalist Movie Poster Art Prints

Dutch graphic designer Chungkong loves movies. So much so that after a long day of working on brand identities and advertising for clients, he comes home to work on his passion—movie posters. For several years he's been churning out minimalist movie posters for every film he watches, and now has amassed a collection of over 1,200 posters. And lucky for fellow film buffs, they are all available for purchase at Fine Art America.

What makes Chungkong's work so special is his ability to hone in on what makes each film iconic. From there, he creates clean, simple imagery that strikes to the heart of the film, making it instantly recognizable. In fact, most of the poster is dedicated to the central imagery, with just the director and movie title at the top and an iconic quote from the film at the bottom.

The full collection includes classics like Breakfast at Tiffany's and The Wizard of Oz as well as modern hits like La La Land and Parasite. “A few years ago it began as a sort of strange but nice hobby, but now is literally an addiction,” he shared. “It has come to a point that I can not watch a movie anymore without thinking, ‘what would my minimal movie poster look like?'”

The striking, graphic quality of Chungkong's designs makes them instantly desirable. Luckily, there are lots of options to buy art by Chungkong. His minimalist movie posters are available as posters to hang on your wall, mugs to sip your coffee from, or graphic t-shirts, phone cases, and even face masks thanks to Fine Art America's wide array of options. Check out some of our favorites below and stay tuned as Chungkong continues to add to his growing archive.

Chungkong Minimalist Movie Poster Art Prints

Check out some of our favorites and pick up an art print of your favorite film poster.

Blade Runner Movie Poster Imagined

Blade Runner | $20.35+

Reservoir Dogs Minimalist Movie Poster Print

Reservoir Dogs | $20.35+

Inception Minimalist Movie Poster

Inception | $20.35+

Karate Kid Minimalist Movie Poster by Chungkong

Karate Kid | $20.35+

Parasite Minimalist Movie Poster by Chungkong

Parasite | $20.35+

Minimalist Movie Poster LA LA Land

La La Land | $20.35+

Heathers Minimalist Movie Poster by Chungkong

Heathers | $20.35+

Wizard of Oz Contemporary Movie Poster

Wizard of Oz | $20.35+

Top Gun Art Print on Fine Art America

Top Gun | $20.35+

