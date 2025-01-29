Home / Design / Graphic Design

USPS Unveils Its Limited Edition Year of the Snake Stamp in Celebration of the Lunar New Year

By Regina Sienra on January 29, 2025

Year of the snake USPS stamp

On January 29, 2025, the world welcomes the Lunar New Year, known for being one of the most cheerful and exciting holidays out there. To celebrate the Year of the Snake, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is releasing a limited-edition stamp that is just as colorful as this centuries-old tradition.

The stamp was created by artist Camille Chew, marking the halfway point of a 12-year series featuring her designs, the first of which was launched in 2020. Chew was approached by Antonio Alcalá, USPS art director and former advisory committee member, for her unique style, aiming for a more experimental take on the 12 animals associated with the Chinese Zodiac.

The design was inspired by the intricate masks worn by dragon dancers during Lunar New Year celebrations. While previous years' stamps in the series have more closely resembled a mask, the nature of the snake called for a more straightforward composition, nonetheless as beautiful and ornate as its counterparts.

Drawing from the tradition of paper-cut crafts that are part of the Lunar New Year celebrations around the world,  Chew created a snake with hand-printed paper, which was then cut and folded into shape. She then decorated the snake with acrylic paint and additional paper details, like flowers and tassels, before covering the back of the snake with a layer of papier-mâché. To bring it into the digital realm and give life to the final design, photographer Sally Andersen-Bruce captured it on a white background.

“Our Lunar New Year stamp series is extremely popular and we are very proud of how it highlights and celebrates America’s great diversity,” said Luke Grossmann, CFO and executive vice president of USPS, at the ceremony where the stamp was unveiled. “As you use these vibrant stamps to mail your letters and packages, it is our wish that the ‘Year of the Snake’ brings each of you good health, great joy, and much prosperity.”

The USPS printed 21 million Lunar New Year stamps, which are part of their 2025 “stamp headliners,” alongside designs starring Betty White, the Appalachian Trail, and a Love illustration by Keith Haring.

You can now purchase the Year of the Snake stamp in U.S. post offices, as well as the USPS website.

USPS has revealed its 2025 Lunar New Year limited-edition stamp. Created by artist Camille Chew, this design celebrates the Year of the Snake.

Year of the snake USPS stamp sheet

All images via USPS.

