Home / Entertainment / Movies

Demi Moore Wins Best Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes and Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech

By Emma Taggart on January 8, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

The 2025 Golden Globes Awards took place earlier this week, celebrating the standout film and tv productions of 2024. Among the highlights was The Substance, a gripping film starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley that leaves a lasting impression long after the credits roll. Moore won Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her captivating performance as celebrity aerobics instructor Elisabeth Sparkle—an incredible milestone and, surprisingly, the first acting award win of her 45-year career.

The Substance takes a bold, unflinching look at the entertainment industry’s obsession with female youth and beauty, and Moore’s performance perfectly captures the raw horror of how women are often objectified and left with low self-esteem. Moore delivered a moving speech while accepting her well-deserved award, reflecting on her own experiences in the film industry and the challenges many women face within it.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress, and at that time, I made that mean that this [award] wasn’t something that I was allowed to have,” Moore bravely said at the beginning of her speech. “[It meant] that I could do movies that were successful and that made a lot of money but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I believed that. That corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I had already done what I was supposed to do.”

She continued, “I was at kind of a low point, and then I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done. I am so grateful to Coralie [Fargeat] for trusting me to step in and play.”

Moore went on to deliver an empowering message, reinforcing the film’s poignant message: “I’ll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting. In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough or basically just not enough—I had a woman say to me, just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.”

She ended on a heartfelt note, saying, “So today I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong.”

Check out the full speech below. We can’t wait to see what the Moore does next!

Demi Moore recently won the Best Actress Golden Globes award for her gripping performance as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

She delivered a moving speech while accepting her well-deserved award, reflecting on her own experiences in the film industry and the challenges many women face within it.

If you haven't seen The Substance yet, here's the trailer to entice you to catch this incredible piece of cinema.

Demi Moore: Facebook | Instagram

Source: Demi Moore Wins Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Related Articles:

Lily Gladstone Gives Powerful Speech for Her History-Making Golden Globes Win

Jennifer Coolidge Makes Heartfelt Golden Globes Speech About the Power of Friendship

Ke Huy Quan Delivers an Emotional Speech After Golden Globes Win

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Creative Movie Poster Designs Bring New Life to Famous Films
Judy Garland’s Ruby Slippers From ‘Wizard of Oz’ Sell for $28M at Auction
Judy Garland’s Iconic Ruby Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Are up for Auction, 20 Years After Being Stolen
Anna Kendrick Donates All of Her Income From ‘Woman of the Hour’ Film to Victims of Violent Crime
London Museum Welcomes Tim Burton Exhibition That Lets Fans Take a Peek Inside the Director’s Mind
‘Gladiator II’ Popcorn Bucket Brings the Colosseum to Your Lap Through AR

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Luxury James Bond-Themed Bar Celebrates 60 Years of ‘Goldfinger’
Stylish Film Map Features Hundreds of Clever References to Your Favorite Movies
Empire State Building Honors James Earl Jones With a Darth Vader Projection
85-Year-Old Sir Ian McKellen Isn’t Ready to Hang Up Gandalf’s Hat Just Yet
Actor Hannibal Buress Hired a Lookalike To Attend a Movie Premiere for Him
‘Star Wars’ Death Star Popcorn Maker Creates Delicious Snack Without Butter or Oil

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.