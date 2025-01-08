Demi Moore Wins Best Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes and Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

The 2025 Golden Globes Awards took place earlier this week, celebrating the standout film and tv productions of 2024. Among the highlights was The Substance, a gripping film starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley that leaves a lasting impression long after the credits roll. Moore won Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her captivating performance as celebrity aerobics instructor Elisabeth Sparkle—an incredible milestone and, surprisingly, the first acting award win of her 45-year career.

The Substance takes a bold, unflinching look at the entertainment industry’s obsession with female youth and beauty, and Moore’s performance perfectly captures the raw horror of how women are often objectified and left with low self-esteem. Moore delivered a moving speech while accepting her well-deserved award, reflecting on her own experiences in the film industry and the challenges many women face within it.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress, and at that time, I made that mean that this [award] wasn’t something that I was allowed to have,” Moore bravely said at the beginning of her speech. “[It meant] that I could do movies that were successful and that made a lot of money but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I believed that. That corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I had already done what I was supposed to do.”

She continued, “I was at kind of a low point, and then I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done. I am so grateful to Coralie [Fargeat] for trusting me to step in and play.”

Moore went on to deliver an empowering message, reinforcing the film’s poignant message: “I’ll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting. In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough or basically just not enough—I had a woman say to me, just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.”

She ended on a heartfelt note, saying, “So today I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong.”

Check out the full speech below. We can’t wait to see what the Moore does next!

If you haven't seen The Substance yet, here's the trailer to entice you to catch this incredible piece of cinema.

