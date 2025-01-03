Artist Creates Vibrant Pop Culture Posters Using Bauhaus Aesthetics

For the 20th-century artist Paul Klee, a “drawing is simply a line going for a walk.” It was a sentiment he promoted while teaching at the Bauhaus for 10 years and one that defined the movement’s preference for simple and straightforward design. Through Bauhaus Your Haus, an innovative artist is taking Bauhaus graphics out for a walk once again.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Elisha Pilcer creates posters inspired by the iconic art and design movement. Each print incorporates geometric shapes, limited color palettes, and simplified graphics, showcasing the enduring appeal of the Bauhaus’s singular aesthetic.

Designs range in their subject matter. Some reimagine pop culture symbols, with posters dedicated to Nintendo’s Mario, Spock from Star Trek, Elmo, and Star Wars commanders. Others depict famous historical figures, including Frank Sinatra, Martin Luther King Jr., and Vincent van Gogh. Animals and reinterpretations of iconic artworks such as The Kiss and Great Wave off Kanagawa are also common motifs.

No matter what they feature, these posters are clever homages to the Bauhaus aesthetic while still remaining suitable for contemporary tastes.

The Bauhaus Your Haus Etsy shop offers worldwide shipping, and custom designs are also available. To learn more, follow Bauhaus Your Haus on Instagram.

Bauhaus Your Haus reimagines Bauhaus aesthetics for the contemporary world.

Posters depict everything from famous figures to pop culture icons.

The Bauhaus Your Haus shop also features reinterpretations of famous artworks, including Gustav Klimt's The Kiss.

Bauhaus Your Haus: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Bauhaus Your Haus.

