Honda and MUJI Collaborated on New Electric Bike That Blends Function With Style

In recent years, electric bikes have become popular among commuters. If you don't have to travel far or in extreme climates, this mode of transportation can be fun and economical. And now, those who want an electric bike without sacrificing sophisticated style can get the best of both worlds in the Honda MS01.

Made in collaboration with Japanese retailer MUJI, this new electric bike has a minimalist aesthetic and key features for travel and sustainability. While Honda provided the technology for the bike, MUJI's artistic director, Kenya Hara, spearheaded the design and based much of its structure on MUJI's H-type bicycle. The MS01 includes compact pedals, simplified handlebars, and LED lights in the front.

Additionally, the bike is equipped with a 400W motor, 48V/20Ah ternary lithium battery, and EBY power. It can travel up to 15.5MPH (25KPH) for a maximum of 40 miles (65 kilometers), which means it only requires charging once or twice a week and is environmentally friendly. Currently, the MS01 is only available for purchase in China for 4,980 CNY (about $744 USD).

MUJI: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Honda: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [design boom]

All images via MUJI and Honda.

