This Sleek Indoor Exercise Bike Looks Like a Minimalist Sculpture

By Arnesia Young on July 10, 2021
Fuoripista Sleek Exercise Bike by Elite

Indoor cycling has become one of the most popular varieties of at-home fitness. But unless you have a dedicated home gym, an indoor exercise bike plopped amidst your carefully curated living room decor can be a bit of an eyesore. But now, there’s an exercise bike designed with both form and function in mind. In partnership with Adriano Design, Italian cycling brand Elite has created Fuoripista—an interactive stationary bike with the feel of high-end furniture.

Made from refined materials such as ash wood, tempered glass, aluminum, steel, and leather, each Fuoripista bike is hand-crafted to look more like a piece of luxury furniture or contemporary art than your run-of-the-mill exercise bike. But it’s more than just a showpiece, packing a punch that goes beyond sleek lines and sophisticated sculptural details. The bike also offers a variety of functional features and advanced technological equipment.

Fuoripista can monitor your performance data,  ride on real and virtual courses, and it even offers you the option to connect to a community of riders and pedal together. Furthermore, it can interface with Elite’s My E-Training software and also works with any other indoor cycling platform. So, there’s no need to sacrifice high functionality and performance for mere aesthetic appeal.

To learn more about Fuoripista, visit the website or follow it on Instagram or Facebook.

Italian cycling company Elite designed Fuoripista—an interactive stationary bike with the feel of high-end furniture.

Fuoripista Indoor Exercise BikeFuoripista Sleek Exercise Bike by EliteFuoripista Indoor Exercise BikeFuoripista Indoor Exercise Bike

Each Fuoripista bike is hand-crafted to look more like a piece of luxury furniture or contemporary art.

Fuoripista Indoor Exercise BikeFuoripista Indoor Exercise BikeFuoripista Sleek Exercise Bike by EliteFuoripista Sleek Exercise Bike by Elite

Take a look at this video to learn more about how Fuoripista is made.

Fuoripista: WebsiteInstagram | Facebook
h/t: [Dezeen]

All images via Fuoripista.

