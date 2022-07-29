Engineer Sergii Gordieiev has not been idle since his last bicycle project. After demonstrating how to build a successful vehicle that can ride with a rear wheel split in half, he has taken the challenge one step further by challenging himself to create a bicycle that functions with a wheel divided into thirds.

As always, Gordieiev documents his whole approach in a YouTube video, so viewers can follow along with his trial and error process. The Q engineer began with big ambitions, trying to construct a bicycle with split front and rear wheels. This led to the first creation, in which Gordieiev divided the front wheel into thirds and the rear wheel in two. He gave it a test run, and while it could move, he quickly realized it did not provide enough balance, forcing him to step onto the ground more than once so he didn't fall off.

In the second version of the red bicycle, Gordieiev flipped the design: placing the two half wheels in front and dividing the rear wheel into equal thirds. While it seemed to last a little longer than the previous attempt, it still appeared to be an uncomfortable and unstable ride. In the final version, Gordieiev found the right balance by adding one full wheel to the front and leaving the rear wheel split into thirds. This change allowed him enough support to ride smoothly without sacrificing the uncanny effect of three sliced rear wheels.

Watch the video below, and see more inventive bicycles via The Q's YouTube channel.

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev designed a functional bicycle that can ride with a rear wheel that is split into thirds.

Watch this video to see how Gordieiev creates this functional bicycle:

All images via Sergii Gordieiev.

