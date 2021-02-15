Home / Design / Bicycles

Cyclist Replaces Tires With Sawmill Blades So He Can Ride on a Frozen Lake

Sawmill Bicycle Wheels For Riding on Ice

During the winter months, many lakes around the world freeze over due to subzero temperatures. For those who are brave enough, this provides an exciting new surface to explore by foot or on ice skates. However, for a product-hacking engineer known as The Q, the icy terrain is an opportunity to get dangerously creative. The innovative daredevil decided to replace his bicycle wheels with circular sawmill blades so that he could ride on the ice. He calls his invention an “Icуcycle.”

The Q carefully removed his bike’s original tires and spokes and replaced them with giant steel disks with sharp blades on the edges. When he first went out on the icy lake, the sharp blades cut straight through the ice and made it impossible to ride on the surface. In a bid to fix the issue, the clever engineer took his bike back to his workshop and added additional metal parts to each of the blades. His second outing was a success! A video posted on YouTube shows the courageous cyclist riding on the lake’s surface with ease.

This isn’t the first time The Q replaced traditional bicycle wheels. In 2019, the eccentric engineer created a pair of spinners featuring multiple running shoes affixed to the end of large spokes. The result was a pretty bumpy ride, but this latest hack is smooth as ice.

Check out the Icуcycle below and find more of The Q’s wacky inventions on YouTube.

An engineer known as The Q replaced his bicycle wheels with circular sawmill blades so that he could ride on the ice.

The Q: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via The Q.

