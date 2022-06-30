Engineer Designs Functional Bicycle With Back Wheel Split Into Two Half Wheels

Since their invention, bicycles have been a staple of modern living. And while you may have seen electric bikes and tandem bikes, you probably haven't seen one with wheels that have been split in half. An engineer for The Q named Sergii Gordieiev made a one-of-a-kind and fully functional bicycle that rides as normal, even thought the back wheel is two halves of a wheel, separated.

In the video, he demonstrates how clever construction helped him build a custom-made bike with an extra long posterior to accommodate a back wheel that was cut in half. “This is how regular math looks: 0.5+0.5=1 so, in bikematics it should work as well,” it says in the video description. While it seems improbable when it is standing, the moment Gordieiev takes it for a ride, you will be amazed at how well it travels.

The key to this invention is the timing of the split wheels. As one of the tires presses down against the pavement in a turn, the other one is in the air. So, as one rotates the rubber side up, the other half-wheel lands on the ground to keep everything balanced. What a cool idea!

Watch the video below, and see more inventive bicycles via The Q's YouTube channel.

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev designed a functional bicycle with two half wheels.

