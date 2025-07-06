Home / Architecture

Taiwan High Rise Celebrates “Out of the Box” Thinking With Overhanging Cubes

By Eva Baron on July 6, 2025

MVRDV Out of the Box building in Taiwan

MVRDV knows a thing or two about the unexpected. The Rotterdam-based architecture firm has spearheaded ambitious projects like a Dutch church turned public swimming pool, a Berlin office whose facade is entirely doused in yellow, and a sky-blue family home perched atop a historic building. Despite defying architectural conventions, MVRDV’s idiosyncratic vision hasn’t been interpreted literally—until now. In the bustling city of Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, the firm plans to unveil a new residential tower that, in more ways than one, goes outside the box.

Aptly titled Out of the Box and designed for Win Sing Development Company, the 25-story apartment complex is most remarkable for its innovative catalog of cantilevered boxes. These boxes jut out from the building’s gridded, marble-clad facade, forming loggias, balconies, terraces, and additional interior areas. The cantilever effect, according to MVRDV, was a necessary solution to Taiwan’s building regulations, which include several rules that define and govern various types of outdoor space. Accommodating such stringent demands required thinking “out of the box,” a concept that MVRDV sought to literalize through the apartment’s overhanging features.

By implementing and staggering these boxes, the complex insists on its irregularity, even though its floor plans are based on a small number of repeating apartment types. Notably, the variations in box placements and sizes were determined via digital scripting, processing factors such as sun exposure, space efficiency, and access to services.

“In this way, the design was able to respect the limits of the local building code while going ‘outside the box’ to give every one of the building’s 93 apartments a unique floorplan,” MVRDV explains in a statement. “The benefits of standardization, such as efficiency of space and services, are thus combined with the benefits of giving each apartment its own individual character.”

Beyond its distinct silhouette, Out of the Box further distinguishes itself due to its height, towering above the low- to mid-rise structures surrounding it in Tianmu, one of Taipei’s northernmost neighborhoods. Even so, the building won’t be completely incongruous, as its design features an upgrade to the shops with which it shares the street. The base of the tower also incorporates meticulous landscaping and multifunctional spaces.

“Considering this building’s location and its low-rise neighbors, we knew that this would be a building for viewing—something to see, and something to see from,” Winy Maas, founding partner at MVRDV, says. “How could we express that in our design? The boxes popping out from the building signify this quality. They literally reach out into their surroundings.”

Out of the Box is currently under development and will serve as MVRDV’s first housing project in Taiwan. To learn more, visit MVRDV’s website.

Designed by MVRDV, the 25-story Out of the Box apartment complex features boxes that jut out from the building’s gridded, marble-clad facade.

MVRDV Out of the Box building in Taiwan

These cantilevered boxes represent thinking “outside the box,” given that they were MVRDV’s clever solution to Taiwan’s complicated building regulations.

MVRDV Out of the Box building in Taiwan

MVRDV: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MVRDV.

Related Articles:

Sprawling “Organic House” is Discreetly Nestled Into the Ground Outside Mexico City

Sweeping Curve Breathes Life Into This Earthly Yet Elegant Home in India

This Sustainable Hotel in an Ancient Saudi Arabian Town Glows by Candlelight at Night

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dramatic Stone Staircase Nestled In Lush Valley Disguises a Glass Pavilion Beneath It
Rome’s Trevi Fountain Transforms Into Canvas for Decadent Light Show
Visit Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Desert Laboratory” Nestled in Arizona
Striking Architectural “Moon” Nestled Into the Mountains of China
The Grand Palais Reopens in Paris Following $560 Million Renovation
Iridescent Gem-Inspired Café Immerses Visitors in Colorful Light

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers
Artist Preserves Childhood Memories With Handmade Miniature Models of Historic Architecture
Dreamy Animated Architectural “Sketches” Brought to Life with AI
Istanbul’s Iconic Hagia Sophia Undergoing Biggest Renovation in Its 1,500-Year History
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launches Cruise To Set Sail Across All 5 Great Lakes
Enormous Glowing Orb Illuminates the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.