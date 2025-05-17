Home / Architecture / Houses

Sprawling “Organic House” is Discreetly Nestled Into the Ground Outside Mexico City

By Regina Sienra on May 17, 2025
Casa Organica in Mexico City

Photo: AlejandraACa via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Nestled in the crowded slopes of Naucalpan, a suburb west of Mexico City, lies a house unlike anything you've ever seen. Designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, the Casa Orgánica (“Organic House”) draws from the shapes of nature and the comfort of the womb to fulfill the environmental, physical, and psychological needs of a human.

Surrounded by sprawling greenery, it's hard to determine where the garden ends and the house begins. The structure is covered by a foot-tall layer of dirt from where vegetation grows, making it seem like it's emerging from the earth. A snail-shaped tunnel and windows facing south welcome all who enter, and the floor has a sand-color carpet to marry the inside with the outside.

Built in 1984, the architect lived in the home with his family from 1985 to 1990. The house originally had a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and one bedroom with a dressing room and bathroom. However, as Senosiain's family grew, the house was later expanded.  With this design, Senosiain aimed to rekindle the bond between humans and nature, recovering the harmony lost to urban environments.

The natural lightning, wide spaces, and winding paths form a conceptual thread throughout the design. And yet, for the airiness of the house, it also evokes a warm-colored burrow, as most of the structure is underground. Inside, custom furniture matches the shapes and aesthetics of the home, allowing for easy movement and access. As for the façade, the property developed a shape similar to that of a shark—a nickname given by construction workers and prompting the architect to give it a physical fin at the top.

In an interview with WhitePaperBy, Senosiain describes Casa Orgánica as one of his most amazing projects. “There I was able to capture the research I conducted for several years on the natural space of man,” he says. “In it, I was able to design spaces that adapt to the human being, like those built by animals, who mold their dwellings in such a way that they end up adapting to their bodies.”

The sweeping shapes of Casa Orgánica have earned it visits from famous figures such as Dua Lipa, despite being off the beaten path. Although its Instagram account states that Casa Orgánica is currently closed to the public, you're not entirely out of luck if you want to take a look inside. Architectural Digest posted a video tour of this one-of-a-kind house, praising Senosiain's efforts to blend humankind and nature.

Stay up-to-date with this whimsical abode when you follow Javier Senosiain and Casa Orgánica on Instagram.

Designed by Javier Senosiain, the Casa Orgánica (“Organic House”) draws from nature to fulfill the environmental, physical, and psychological needs of a human.

Casa Organica in Mexico City

Photo: AlejandraACa via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Surrounded by sprawling greenery, it's hard to determine where the garden ends and the house begins.

Casa Organica in Mexico City

Photo: AlejandraACa via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The natural lightning, wide spaces, and winding paths serve as a conceptual thread throughout the design.

Casa Organica in Mexico City

Photo: AlejandraACa via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

And yet, for the airiness of the house, it also evokes a warm-colored burrow, as most of the structure is underground.

Casa Organica in Mexico City

Photo: ProtoplasmaKid via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Inside, custom furniture that matches the shapes and aesthetics of the home allows for easy movement and access.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Casa Orgánica (@casasenosiain)

“In [Casa Orgánica], I was able to design spaces that adapt to the human being, like those built by animals, who mold their dwellings in such a way that they end up adapting to their bodies,” says the architect.

Recently, Architectural Digest posted a video tour of this one-of-a-kind house.

Javier Senosiain: Website | Instagram

Sources: Aprende a diferenciar entre la Casa Orgánica y el Nido de Quetzalcoátl, de Javier Senosiain; Entrevista a Javier Senosiain; El Hombre Y la Tierra; Inside an Architect's Underground Home in Mexico City | Architectural Digest; Casa Orgánica de Javier Senosiain en Naucalpan

