French photographer and street artist JR, known for his signature black-and-white photographic images, has taken his work on the move, specifically onto the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE).

In his collaboration with this private luxury train service, JR designed an entire train carriage suite called L’Observatoire. His project—manifested as a creative, cozy space filled with micro-environments—was founded upon the vision of the original carriage designers, giving the train a pre-1945 feel.

JR’s design thoughtfully considers every way to elevate the guest's experience: from a hidden record player and sound system that can connect via Bluetooth to play music throughout the entire carriage to a skylight port directly above the bed that closes like a camera lens. The train features other secret components, too: behind a library filled with hundreds of Gallimard books is a hidden tea room, complete with a fireplace and a miniature train model.

The train carriage heavily emphasizes a wooden theme. It incorporates JR’s renowned past works as symbolic motifs throughout each room, making it also a nod to his Parisian art studio and creating the feel of a “studio on wheels.” On the living room walls, masterful artisans employed refined marquetry craftsmanship to reference his previous works, such as the eyes he painted on various buildings, the Women Are Heroes project he completed on trains in Africa, and the Moon sculpture he created in Brazil. In the bedroom, a stained glass artwork inspired by JR’s treehouse projects serves as a striking backdrop for the bathtub, which faces a scenic window.

The ceiling of each room—from the living room to the bathroom to the main bedroom—features variations of the same scale pattern rendered in different mediums. In the living room, the pattern is completed in hand-painted wooden pieces; in the bathroom, it appears in Italian tile; and in the main bedroom, it is crafted in beautiful green leather scales. These details showcase JR’s incredible attention to detail and the extent to which masterful craftsmanship is executed throughout the entire carriage.

The entire project draws inspiration from Renaissance cabinets of curiosity—precursors to modern museums—as well as JR’s long artistic career associated with trains. This connection dates back to his teenage years when he began his art career creating graffiti, often on subway trains. It was at a Paris Metro station that JR and his friends found a camera, enabling him to begin documenting his graffiti artwork.

During his Women Are Heroes project, he pasted images of eyes on the exteriors of train cars in Kibera, Kenya. His art installation Mind the Gap involved the synchronization of 700 overlapping electric train wagons, creating a mosaic of face fragments.

Though trains serve as the medium through which JR conveys his art, all his work remains deeply connected to humanity. JR’s creations not only convey profound messages of personal identity, but also address challenging topics, such as immigration.

JR also actively seeks to create change in the world, exemplified by his nonprofit organization, Can Art Change the World?, which funds and develops educational and artistic programs aimed at uniting communities and driving social change through art.

JR’s L’Observatoire will join the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train in 2025, with journeys beginning in March.

JR’s L’Observatoire takes on pre-1945 aesthetics, featuring cozy micro-environments and creative design elements.

The carriage also features the artist's iconic works through marquetry and intricate craftsmanship, referencing Women Are Heroes and other projects.

The project reflects masterful artistry through individually created motifs that appear in wood, tiles, and leather across the rooms.

