Largest Ever Restoration of Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’ Is Underway at the Rijksmuseum in Full View of the Public

By Eva Baron on November 14, 2024
Night Watch painting

“The Company of Frans Banning Cocq and Willem van Ruytenburgh,” known as the “The Night Watch” by Rembrandt, 1642. (Photo: Rijksmuseum via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

In 2019, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam tackled a daunting task: restoring Rembrandt’s iconic painting The Night Watch (1642). The project, aptly dubbed “Operation Night Watch,” began with a five-year phase of intensive research. Now, the second phase is finally unfolding in the heart of the Rijksmuseum.

Operation Night Watch is the biggest and most wide-ranging restoration project ever undertaken for the 1642 masterpiece. “With the restoration of The Night Watch, we are giving new life to one of the world’s most iconic masterpieces,” the Rijksmuseum says in a video about the second phase of the project. The first stage focused heavily on pigment and layer analysis, incorporating methods such as digital imaging, natural scientific and material-technical research, computer science, and artificial intelligence. These efforts offered critical insights into The Night Watch, from how Rembrandt mixed his paints to how the colors have evolved and degraded across time.

With preparatory research completed, the actual restoration of The Night Watch has now commenced. A team of eight restorers began removing the old varnish from the painting on Tuesday, November 12, meticulously applying non-woven tissue prepared with solvent onto the surface. This removal will result in the paint appearing dull and gray, but the discoloration is temporary until a new layer of varnish is applied.

Operation Night Watch is unique in more ways other than in its sheer scale. Instead of working in private, restorers are treating the painting in full view of the public. The Rijksmuseum has designed a special glass chamber that houses The Night Watch, allowing visitors to witness the restoration process and the microscopic precision with which researchers approach the painting.

To explore Operation Night Watch and its fascinating research findings, visit the Rijksmuseum website.

Rembrandt’s 1642 masterpiece The Night Watch is undergoing a major restoration at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

Operation Night Watch restoring Night Watch painting at Rijksmuseum

Photo: Rijksmuseum/Henk Wildschut

Operation Night Watch restoring Night Watch painting at Rijksmuseum

Photo: Rijksmuseum/Henk Wildschut

Called Operation Night Watch, the restoration project is now focusing on removing old varnish from the painting.

 

As old varnish is removed, the paint appears gray and dull until a new layer of varnish is applied.

Operation Night Watch restoring Night Watch painting at Rijksmuseum

Photo: Rijksmuseum/Henk Wildschut

Visitors to the Rijksmuseum can watch Operation Night Watch unfold inside a specially designed glass chamber.

Operation Night Watch restoring Night Watch painting at Rijksmuseum

Photo: Rijksmuseum/Henk Wildschut

Rijksmuseum: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images via Rijksmuseum.

Source: RESTORATION BEGINS OF REMBRANDT’S THE NIGHT WATCH

