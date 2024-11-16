Home / Art

Ava Roth Collaborates with Honeybees to Transform Beeswax into Art

By Shiori Chen on November 16, 2024

Ava Roth embroidery encaustic honeybee beeswax artwork

Toronto-based artist Ava Roth is unlike other collaborative artists: instead of working with people, she works with bees. As a painter, embroiderer, and mixed-media artist, she has spent the past decade experimenting with the unique medium of beeswax.

In her latest collection, Roth employs the help of a local bee colony to create stunning encaustic pieces that perfectly represent the intersection of human beings and nature. Her works juxtapose various man-made materials—from Japanese paper and beads to ceramic shards—with the intricate pattern of a raw honeycomb.

During the collaboration, Roth's portion of work comes in the form of collages suspended in embroidery hoops. Using her mastery of embroidery techniques, she creates designs with thread and beads while incorporating found materials, often foraged locally, such as wood, birch bark, vegetation, and horsehair. After she arranges these elements to her liking, the bees come in to add their geometric touch.

Roth then attaches the hoop to custom-made beekeeping frames and places it in a beehive. Over time, thousands of bees fill the frame with honeycomb, converting the piece into its final, fascinating form. The artistic collaboration between the bee colony and Roth manifests as the honeycomb created by the hive naturally integrates with her creativity, resulting in a unique and original work of art.

Her direct collaboration with bees is just one aspect of her work. Roth also incorporates beeswax honeycomb in other collections, including encaustic sewn paintings, embroideries, and works on paper.

In her work, Roth embeds the theme of the human relationship to the natural world, reflecting on how people shape nature to meet their needs. With the role honeybees play in pollinating many of the world's crops, the species is vital to food production.

Despite their essential duty, honeybee populations have been facing a growing decline worldwide, caused by factors such as climate change, habitat destruction, pesticides, and invasive species. Roth raises awareness of this extraordinary species' depopulation through her unique practice, exhibiting their exceptional architectural abilities and integral role in sustaining human life.

In her latest collection, Ava Roth collaborates with a local honeybee colony to create encaustic pieces adorned with beeswax.
Ava Roth embroidery encaustic honeybee beeswax artwork

Ava Roth embroidery encaustic honeybee beeswax artwork

Roth uses locally foraged materials to create embroidered patterns on an embroidery hoop, which thousands of bees then uniquely fill with honeycomb.
Ava Roth embroidery encaustic honeybee beeswax artwork
Ava Roth embroidery encaustic honeybee beeswax artwork
Ava Roth embroidery encaustic honeybee beeswax artwork

Her work raises awareness of honeybee decline, showcasing their remarkable abilities and vital role in sustaining human life.
Ava Roth embroidery encaustic honeybee beeswax artwork
Ava Roth embroidery encaustic honeybee beeswax artwork

Shiori Chen

Shiori Chen is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. Located in the Bay Area, she runs a youth art magazine and contributes as a staff writer for a local online media outlet, focusing on news and journalism. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys painting, watching films, and teaching herself how to play instruments.
Read all posts from Shiori Chen
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Largest Ever Restoration of Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’ Is Underway at the Rijksmuseum in Full View of the Public
Discover 3 Ways That Stencils Can Enhance Your Art
First Ever Artwork Created by a Humanoid Robot To Go On Auction Sells for Over $1 Million
New Exhibit Sheds Light on the Art and Legacy of ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Creator Maurice Sendak
London Museum Welcomes Tim Burton Exhibition That Lets Fans Take a Peek Inside the Director’s Mind
Evocative New Book Surveys the Color Palettes Used by Renowned Artists

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vibrant Colors and Shapes Pop Out of Creative Duo’s Joyful Optical Illusions
Mother and Daughter Restore Spanish Paintings Using Bacteria
Study Shows That Viewing Real Art in Museums Stimulates Brain Much More Than Reproductions
Artworks Shaped as Beer Cans Are Mistaken for Trash and Thrown Away by Museum Staff Member
‘Edges of Ailey’ Exhibition Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Alvin Ailey
Artist Meticulously Cuts Delicate Leaves Into Playful Mini Storybook Scenes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.