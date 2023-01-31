Home / Science / Astronomy

NASA Spots a Perfect Bear Face Made of Craters on the Surface of Mars

By Regina Sienra on January 31, 2023

NASA's HiRISE Mars Orbiter has become a priceless tool in space exploration. This camera, which is on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, has captured detailed images since 2006. Last year, it photographed a dune-filled crater that was designated the zero longitude point of Mars. As it continues documenting key topographic elements of the Red Planet, it sometimes stumbles upon intriguing—or fun—formations. In December 2022, HiRISE photographed a truly remarkable find. The appears to be a bear face on the Martian surface.

This striking resemblance isn't a singular formation, though. It is a curiously positioned group of natural land masses. The outline of the bear's head is a circular fracture pattern, while the eyes are two twin craters. The most dramatic feature, the nose, is described as a “V-shaped collapse structure” by the University of Arizona. “The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater,” the HiRISE team hypothesizes. “Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?”

The image was shared in late January 2023 and it didn't take long for it to capture the public's imagination. While our familiarity with cartoonish teddy bears makes the resemblance striking, the HiRISE team points out that a few people thought it resembled a chicken; meanwhile, a Twitter user found it looked closer to an Angry Birds character.

This isn't the first odd formation that has been spotted on Mars. In May 2022, NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover photographed a mysterious “alien portal,” a door-shaped structure that turned out to be just two fractures in a rock. Given that there are chances that Mars may have had conditions to support life, these optical illusions always make us daydream about them being more than curious apparitions on the Martian surface.

NASA's HiRISE Mars Orbiter photographed what looks like a bear face on the surface of Mars.

HiRISE: Website | Twitter
h/t: [Gizmodo]

Related Articles:

Scientists Develop Motor To Make Oxygen on Mars To Support Astronaut Life

NASA Reveals First Photo by James Webb Telescope Is Exceeding Expectations

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Captures “Otherworldly” Wreckage on Mars

NASA Ingenuity Continues To Make History With First Color Aerial Photo of Mars

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Tiny Meteorite Collected in 2021 Contains the Building Blocks of Life
2023 BU Asteroid Comes Closer to Earth Than Many Satellites
Watch an Astronaut Get “Stuck” in Microgravity, Left Floating in Space
50 Years Ago, We Discovered the Earth Through the Iconic ‘Blue Marble’
Meteorite Contains Two New Minerals Not Found on Earth
4.6 Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Is Shedding Light on Our Oceans’ Origins

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

James Webb Space Telescope Releases Stunning New Shot of the Pillars of Creation
NASA’s Artemis I Mission Ends Successfully With Splashdown of Orion Capsule
14 Famous Astronomers That Any Lover of the Cosmos Needs To Know
Remastered Images Celebrate Nasa’s Iconic Apollo Missions From 50 Years Ago
NASA’s Artemis I Rocket Successfully Launches Into Outer Space
Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Close-up Pictures of the Sun’s Surface

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.