Home / Science / Astronomy

Scientists Develop Motor To Make Oxygen on Mars To Support Astronaut Life

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 14, 2022
Life on Mars

Paraitepuy Pass on the planet Mars, an example of a Mars landscape. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Iconic artist David Bowie may have sang “Is there life on Mars?” in 1971, but the dream of finding—or placing—living creatures on the red planet is still alive in 2022. Oxygen, of course, is critical. Thanks to a large leap in scientific technology, there is now a machine which can produce oxygen in carrying conditions, and eventually it will hopefully be enough to sustain several astronauts. Announced in Science Advances, the Mars Oxygen ISRU Experiment (MOXIE) is a giant step towards putting an astronaut on Mars.

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover is a machine of many wonders. Attached to the intrepid exploring robot is a particularly innovative device, MOXIE. When started, the device takes several hours to warm up. It then begins filtering and pressuring air pulled from Mars' atmosphere. The air then undergoes an hour-long breakdown process in the portion of the machine known as the Solid OXide Electrolyzer (SOXE). It breaks molecules into carbon monoxide and oxygen. The oxygen is, of course, the breathable, life-sustaining element we are all familiar with here on Earth. MOXIE produces 0.2 ounces of oxygen per hour—about as much as a small tree does though photosynthesis.

Testing MOXIE under different conditions is critical research. “The atmosphere of Mars is far more variable than Earth,” MOXIE deputy principal investigator Jeffrey Hoffman, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says in a statement. “The density of the air can vary by a factor of two through the year, and the temperature can vary by 100 degrees. One objective is to show we can run in all seasons.” The team has tested it in fall, winter, and various times of day. They hope to confirm it also works in spring, as well as at dawn and dusk when Mars' temperatures change rapidly.

Demonstrations of MOXIE's success offer hope that missions to Mars will be more feasible than previously thought. “To support a human mission to Mars, we have to bring a lot of stuff from Earth, like computers, spacesuits, and habitats,” Hoffman says. “But…oxygen? If you can make it there, go for it—you’re way ahead of the game.” Scientists hope a scaled-up model could arrive before astronauts and begin preparing a habitable stash of oxygen for a team of six astronauts arriving 26 months later. Mankind on Mars might just be closer, and more possible, than we dared to dream.

Thanks to a large leap in scientific technology, there is now a machine which can produce oxygen in carrying conditions, eventually it will hopefully be enough to sustain several astronauts.

Oxygen Producing Motor MOXIE

MOXIE, showing compressor and SOXE assemblies. (Photo: Fig. 1/Hoffman et al.)

The Mars Oxygen ISRU Experiment (MOXIE) is a giant step towards putting an astronaut on Mars.

Mars May Be More Possible Soon

Perseverance, the Mars Rover, taking a selfie. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

You Can Now Hear NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Flying on Mars

Out-of-This-World Facts About Mars and Everything We Know About the Red Planet

NASA’s HiRISE Mars Orbiter Captures Detailed Images of an Important Crater

NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover Photographs a Mysterious “Alien Portal”

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

JWST Captures Possibly the Most Perfect Einstein Ring Galaxy Ever Seen
Astronomers Discover an Ocean-Covered “Super-Earth” Exoplanet
Watch This Video to Take a Warp Speed Flight From Earth to the Cartwheel Galaxy
Two Astrophotographers Team Up To Create Detailed Color Photo of the Moon
10 Fascinating Facts About the Moon, Earth’s Nearest Neighbor
This NASA Astronaut Will Become the First Native American Woman in Space

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

James Webb Space Telescope Captures Spectacular Auroras on Jupiter
Astrophotographer Captures a Glimpse of the ISS Crossing the Sun From His Backyard
Astrophotographer Spends Over 100 Hours Capturing Dazzling “Eye of God”
Spectacular ‘Cartwheel Galaxy’ Captured by James Webb Space Telescope
Here’s How Galileo Sketched the Moon as Seen Through His Telescope in 1609
Scientist Admits His “Distant Star” Photo Is Actually Just a Slice of Chorizo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.