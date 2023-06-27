Home / Science / Astronomy

Four Volunteers Entered NASA’s Mars Simulation Where They Will Live for Over a Year

By Jessica Stewart on June 27, 2023
Inside of the NASA CHAPEA Mars Simulation

Photo: Bill Stafford/NASA

On our television screens right now, a group of celebrities is acting out life on Mars. But over at NASA, things are going much further as four volunteers have entered a simulated Mars habitat at the  Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. They'll spend 378 days inside the environment, facing challenges to prepare the agency for a human mission to the Red Planet.

This CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) mission is the first of three, year-long Mars surface simulations. Seen as important stepping stones to sending astronauts to Mars, the group will tackle issues like resource limitations, equipment failure, and communication delays.

On June 25, the volunteers entered the 3D-printed, 1,700-square-foot habitat, which was designed by Bjarke Ingels. It includes a 1,200-square-foot red “sandbox” to simulate the Martian environment. In addition, there is a kitchen, two bathrooms, living quarters, and areas for medical care, recreation, and work. Aside from the challenges that they'll face, the crew will carry out their normal daily activities, like exercise, personal hygiene, habitat maintenance, spacewalks, and crop growth.

Selected from a 2021 open call, the volunteers for this special analog mission include a registered member of the Mohawk Nation of the Six Nations, a microbiologist from the U.S. Navy, and a structural engineer. The varied background of the volunteers will help make for a well-rounded skill set inside the Martian simulation.

Kelly Haston, a research scientist who works with stem cells, was chosen as the mission's commander. Haston is also a member of the Mohawk Nation and was emotional as she stepped into the simulation, stating that space exploration “exemplifies some of the best qualities of humankind.”

“The crew has worked so hard this month to get ready for this mission,” she shared. “It has been very special to be a part of such a tremendous group of scientists and specialists from a diverse set of backgrounds working together to bring CHAPEA 1, the first of three missions, to reality.”

Joining her on this unique journey are structural engineer Ross Brockwell, physician Nathan Jones, and U.S. Navy microbiologist Anca Selariu. Together they will share a unique experience that will lay the foundation for future missions to Mars.

“The simulation will allow us to collect cognitive and physical performance data to give us more insight into the potential impacts of long-duration missions to Mars on crew health and performance,” said Grace Douglas, CHAPEA principal investigator. “Ultimately, this information will help NASA make informed decisions to design and plan for a successful human mission to Mars.”

Four volunteers will spend over a year inside a simulated Mars environment at the Johnson Space Center.

Red sandbox in NASA Mars Simulated Environment

Photo: Bill Stafford/NASA

Living quarters at CHAPEA Mars Simulation

Photo: Bill Stafford/NASA

They will tackle different challenges in order to prepare NASA for a human mission to Mars.

NASA CHAPEA: Website 
h/t: [CBS News]

Related Articles:

Scientists Discover Large Underground Lake on Mars

Photographer Visualizes Mankind’s First Steps on Planet Mars

17-Year-Old Girl Is Training to Become One of the First Humans on Mars

1 Million Humans Could Live on Mars in Plans for the First Self-Sufficient City

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Astrophotographer Captures Astronauts on a Spacewalk While the ISS Crosses the Sun
Green Bolt of Lightning Captured on Jupiter by NASA’s JunoCam
Five Planets Will Parade the Night Sky This Weekend in a Rare Planetary Alignment
Scientists Find Distant Gas Clouds That Will Help Reveal How Our Universe Was Created
Maine Mineral Museum Is Offering a $25K Reward for a Lost Meteorite
Alaskan Photographer Captures Mysterious Spiral in Sky Among Northern Lights

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Supermassive Black Hole Speeding Through Universe Is Creating Stars
NASA Reveals Astronauts Who Will Fly to the Moon Next Year
Five Planets Will Appear in the Sky Later This Month in Rare Event
Our Moon Is Slowly Moving Away From Earth a Little Bit Each Year
NASA Discovers Asteroid That Could Hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046
Rare Star on the Brink of Going Supernova Photographed by the James Webb Space Telescope

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.