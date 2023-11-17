Home / Science / Astronomy

NASA Discovers New “Scorching” Seven-Planet System Orbiting Distant Star

By Regina Sienra on November 17, 2023
artist rendering of seven-planet system spotted by NASA

Photo: NASA/Daniel Rutter

The Kepler telescope was deactivated in 2018, ending its mission almost a decade after its launch. However, its observations continue to teach us new things about the universe. NASA reports that astronomers have found a system of seven planets thanks to the data gathered by the Kepler telescope.

Known as Kepler-385 due to the involvement of the telescope in its discovery, this seven-planet system has a Sun-like star at the center. However, it is about 10% larger and 5% hotter than our Sun; and it creates scorching conditions throughout the system. NASA even points out that each of the planets is bathed in more radiant heat from their host star per area than any planet in our solar system.

As for these seven exoplanets (planets that orbit a star outside the solar system), the inner two are both slightly larger than Earth, probably rocky with thin atmospheres. The other five planets are thought to be larger, with a radius about twice the size of Earth’s but smaller than Neptune, and surrounded by thick atmospheres.

Kepler-385 is part of a new catalog of 4,400 planet candidates and 700 multi-planet systems discovered by the telescope. A planet candidate is a planet that has been discovered by a telescope, but not yet confirmed to actually exist. Among all the planet candidates and systems listed, Kepler-385 caught the astronomer's attention as it's rare for there to be a system with more than six planet candidates.

“The ability to describe the properties of the Kepler-385 system in such detail is testament to the quality of this latest catalog of exoplanets,” writes NASA. “While the Kepler mission’s final catalogs focused on producing lists optimized to measure how common planets are around other stars, this study focuses on producing a comprehensive list that provides accurate information about each of the systems, making discoveries like Kepler-385 possible.”

With Kepler having provided the first steps in the long process to further studying neighbor systems and planets, researchers will turn to other resources to confirm their existence and learn more about them. “We’ve assembled the most accurate list of Kepler planet candidates and their properties to date,” says Jack Lissauer, a research scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley and lead author on the paper presenting the new catalog. “NASA’s Kepler mission has discovered the majority of known exoplanets, and this new catalog will enable astronomers to learn more about their characteristics.”

NASA reports that astronomers have found a system of seven planets thanks to the data gathered by the Kepler telescope.

artist rendering of seven-planet system spotted by NASA

Photo: NASA/Daniel Rutter

All images via NASA.

Related Articles:

NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Has Finally Landed on Earth

High School Students Find That Asteroid Hit by NASA Seems to Be Moving Unexpectedly

NASA Picks Up “Heartbeat” Signal and Reconnects With Lost Voyager 2

NASA Spots a Perfect Bear Face Made of Craters on the Surface of Mars

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These NASA-Approved Watches Include Genuine Moon Dust
Scientists Think Some Asteroids May Contain Elements Unheard of on Earth
The True Story of José Hernández, the Latino Astronaut That Inspired the Movie “A Million Miles Away”
Here’s How to Watch the “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Taking Place This Month
Watch These “Outtakes” of NASA Astronauts Struggling To Walk on the Moon
Upcoming Northern Lights Will Be Most Intense in Years and Can Be Seen From More Places

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hi-Res Photos of the Moon Highlight a Crater Deeper Than the Grand Canyon
Astronaut Frank Rubio Sets U.S. Record as First Man in Space for a Whole Year
NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Has Finally Landed on Earth
JWST Captures Image of “Baby Star” Similar to What Our Sun Looked Like Billions of Years Ago
High School Students Find That Asteroid Hit by NASA Seems to Be Moving Unexpectedly
Webb Telescope Discovers Molecules Only Made By Living Organisms on Exoplanet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.