Upcoming “Ring of Fire” Annular Solar Eclipse Will Be Broadcast by NASA

By Regina Sienra on September 7, 2023
solar eclipse

Photo: I_g0rZh/Depositphotos

Solar eclipses are epic, sometimes once-in-a-lifetime astronomical events. As such, wouldn't it be cool if they got exciting trailers like summer blockbusters do? Well, now NASA has released a trailer for their broadcast of the annular solar eclipse happening in a few weeks, and the footage will surely get you excited about this celestial event.

The annular solar eclipse will take place on October 14, 2023. Unlike total solar eclipses, the Moon doesn't fully cover the Sun in annular ones. This happens because the Moon is in its farthest point from Earth when the eclipse occurs, making it look smaller in the sky. Its tinier scale compared to the Sun creates a “ring of fire” effect. As if that didn't sound awesome enough to entice everyone to look up at the sky that day, NASA made sure to include a few images from previous annular eclipses—they are truly a breathtaking sight.

The eclipse will be visible in a good portion of the Americas. In the U.S., it will travel from the Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico. Should you want to travel to catch the eclipse, northeast Nevada, central Utah, northeast Arizona, southwest Colorado, central New Mexico, and southern Texas are also in the path of the eclipse. You can check NASA's map, and for further convenience, you can also take a look at the Google Maps-based route of the eclipse created by French expert Xavier Jubier.

Should you live in the path of the eclipse, remember that it's not safe to look directly at the eclipse–or the Sun, for that matter—without specialized eye protection. If you can't find any or you simply live far away from the eclipse path, NASA will bring the eclipse to you with a live broadcast on all of their social channels, as well as the NASA app and NASA.gov. Make sure to mark your calendar—they will be providing live coverage from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 14. To learn even more about the annular eclipse and how to follow it, visit NASA's website and follow them on Instagram.

An annular solar eclipse will take place on October 14, 2023.

solar eclipse behind a tree branch

Photo: I_g0rZh/Depositphotos

NASA has released a trailer for their broadcast of the eclipse, and the footage will surely get you excited about this celestial event.

solar eclipse above palm trees

Photo: I_g0rZh/Depositphotos

Watch the trailer:

h/t: [Space]

