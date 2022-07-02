Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Celebrates Smiling Pups In Adorable Needle-Felted Pet Portraits

By Margherita Cole on July 2, 2022
Needle Felt Dogs by Laura

If you own a pet, you're probably guilty of taking a couple of dozen photos of your fur baby. Well, one UK-based artist transforms people's pics of your pups into miniature sculptures. Laura from Laura's Felt Dogs renders real-life dogs as realistic and adorable needle-felt sculptures.

Needle felting involves “stabbing” pieces of wool until they look together and produce a firm, round shape. As a result of this technique and the wool materials, Laura's sculptures look like realistic representations of different dogs.

From floppy-eared canines to scruffy pups, her diverse portfolio showcases her range of work. And after Laura successfully completes the dog's appearance, she always makes sure to add a charming smile to its face, so it will make a heartwarming portrait in its new home.

Scroll down to see more needle-felt dogs and head over to Laura's Instagram to place your own order.

UK-based artist Laura, AKA Laura's Felt Dogs, transforms people's photos of their dogs into realistic needle-felt dogs.

Needle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by Laura

Each one looks like its real-life inspiration.

Needle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraNeedle Felt Dogs by LauraLaura's Felt Dogs: FacebookInstagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Laura's Felt Dogs.

