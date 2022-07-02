Artist Celebrates Smiling Pups In Adorable Needle-Felted Pet Portraits

If you own a pet, you're probably guilty of taking a couple of dozen photos of your fur baby. Well, one UK-based artist transforms people's pics of your pups into miniature sculptures. Laura from Laura's Felt Dogs renders real-life dogs as realistic and adorable needle-felt sculptures.

Needle felting involves “stabbing” pieces of wool until they look together and produce a firm, round shape. As a result of this technique and the wool materials, Laura's sculptures look like realistic representations of different dogs.

From floppy-eared canines to scruffy pups, her diverse portfolio showcases her range of work. And after Laura successfully completes the dog's appearance, she always makes sure to add a charming smile to its face, so it will make a heartwarming portrait in its new home.

UK-based artist Laura, AKA Laura's Felt Dogs, transforms people's photos of their dogs into realistic needle-felt dogs.

Each one looks like its real-life inspiration.

