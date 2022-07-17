Home / Art / Sculpture

Storybook Woodland Creatures Come Alive in Needle-Felted Sculptures

By Margherita Cole on July 17, 2022
Needle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan

Take a tour through the art of Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan and you'll feel like you're walking through a magical forest. The UK-based creative duo crafts wool sculptures of charming woodland animals like rabbits, squirrels, and owls. They then pair these fuzzy figurines with charming props.

Brown and Corrigan construct their realistic models using needle felting, which involves “stabbing” wool fibers until they lock together and produce a firm, round shape. As a result, the sculptures have a soft and fuzzy appearance that closely resembles the texture of animal fur. And in fact, the finished works by Brown and Corrigan feature a downy exterior that enhances their realism.

After sculpting their pieces, the artists often pair the creations with whimsical or natural props. One work, for instance, features a rabbit sleeping in a crescent moon. Another piece tucks a family of three owls in a circular opening within a plank of wood. While each needle-felted figure is exquisite on its own, these charming touches certainly add an imaginative touch.

You can keep up to date with Brown and Corrigan's latest creations by following them on Instagram.

UK-based artists Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan create spectacular miniature sculptures.

Needle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie CorriganNeedle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan

They use a felt needling technique to shape different animals like squirrels and birds.

Needle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie CorriganNeedle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie CorriganNeedle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan

Then, they pair these sculptures with charming prompts and settings.

Needle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie CorriganNeedle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie CorriganNeedle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie CorriganNeedle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie CorriganNeedle Felted Animals by Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan
Katie Corrigan: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Simon Brown and Katie Corrigan.

