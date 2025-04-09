Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Vibrant Paintings Reimagine Natural Landscapes as Chromatic Oases for a Psychedelic Escape

By Emma Taggart on April 9, 2025

Paintings by Neil Raitt

London-based artist Neil Raitt creates vibrant landscape paintings that draw viewers into surreal, utopian worlds. Each captivating composition blends mountains, jungles, rivers, and wildlife, creating psychedelic scenes that feel both familiar and dreamlike.

Raitt, now 39, has spent years shaping his unique painting style, but he’s been making art for as long as he can remember. “I used to copy all the characters and musicians from my magazines, usually gaming magazines that I would collect,” he tells My Modern Met. “My bedroom walls were filled with drawings of Crash Bandicoot, Spice Girls, and all the pop cultural figures I was surrounded by.”

Growing up, Raitt was influenced by his creative parents and developed a style that blurs the line between art and craft. He reveals, “My dad was a painter in his spare time and would paint animals, dragons, and lots of fantasy-based landscapes.” However, it wasn’t until Raitt convinced his mom to get cable TV that the young artist found someone he could really learn from.

“I remember being sick from school one day and watching Bob Ross The Joy of Painting on The Discovery Channel,” he reveals. “It was a very relaxing and almost mesmerizing experience, and it kind of stuck with me.”

Raitt adds, “I eventually started painting along to these episodes much later when I was at art school in Norwich, and during my MA at The Royal College of Art it eventually found its way into my practice in the form of repetition and a tool to explore abstract painting ideas. It really opened up a lot of the underlying interests I have including the subversion of scale, collage, nature, and the boundaries between craft and fine art.”

Many of Raitt’s works from his time at The Royal College of Art are filled with repeating motifs. Some have the charm of vintage or kitsch wallpaper, while the more intricate patterns almost feel like those Magic Eye optical illusions from the '90s.

“I started to get a sense of what attracted me most to painting and that was its ability to subvert scale, reinvent histories, and weave different worlds together,” he says. “I remember making a canvas full of mountains, partly because there was an episode of The Joy Of Painting where Bob Ross says, ‘The best way to learn how to paint a mountain is to fill an entire canvas with them.’”

Raitt adds, “This was the beginning of a whole body of work as it opened up lots of questions for me about surface and abstraction and allowed me to explore lots of avenues all while having a framework I had built and internal rules that I would make and break during the process.”

Raitt deliberately alters our perception of nature, challenging expectations and inviting us to see it in a new way. His vibrant work celebrates not just nature’s beauty, but also its mystery. He explains, “More and more, through color and mark-making, my goal is to create places that are partly about what's going on the surface, the shape of a tree trunk, a familiarly alien moment in a landscape, and also a subverted sense of reality where there is a sense of wonder and the overarching power of nature.”

Check out some of the artist’s works below and find more from his portfolio by following Neil Raitt on Instagram.

London-based artist Neil Raitt creates vibrant landscape paintings that draw viewers into surreal, utopian worlds.

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Each captivating composition blends mountains, jungles, rivers, and wildlife, creating psychedelic scenes that feel both familiar and dreamlike.

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Many of Raitt’s works also feature repeating motifs that evoke the charm of vintage wallpaper.

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Paintings by Neil Raitt

Neil Raitt: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Neil Raitt.

Related Articles:

Psychedelic Landscape Paintings Capture the Spirit of the Sierra Nevada Mountains

18 Famous Landscape Paintings Every Art Lover Should Know

Artist Explores Her Lifelong Connection To Prairies Through Energetic Landscape Paintings

Landscape Paintings Celebrate the Healing Beauty of the Outdoors

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Self-Taught Painter’s Evocative Art Straddles the Line Between Figurative and Abstract [Interview]
Painting of Resting Lions Hanging in Family Home for 150 Years Turns Out To Be an Original Eugène Delacroix
Artist Explores the Depths of Human Emotion Through Striking Oil Paintings
Artist Uses Finger Painting To Evoke a Rush of Emotion With Her Fantasy-Inspired Compositions
Oil Paintings of Animals Doing Human Things Add a Hilarious Twist to a Classic Medium
Artist Paints Floral Portraiture That Celebrates Life’s Continuity [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Paints Evocative Portraits That Celebrate African Heritage, Identity, and Resilience [Interview]
Hazy Zodiac Paintings Play With Augmented Reality To Convey a Message of Wonder [Interview]
Amy Sherald’s Powerful Portraits Take Over the Whitney Museum
Ethereal Paintings of Women Explore What It Means To Be Human and Connected to Nature [Interview]
Striking Paintings Depicting Colliding Worlds Explore Moments of Alienation and Distortion
Artist Paints Desert Scenes Interrupted by Enchanting Glitch and Pixel Effects

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.