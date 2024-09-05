Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Psychedelic Landscape Paintings Capture the Spirit of the Sierra Nevada Mountains

By Emma Taggart on September 5, 2024
Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Moonrise” (2015)

Lake Tahoe-based plein air artist Phyllis Shafer brings the mountains, lakes, and forests of the American West to life in vibrant oil paint. But instead of going for photorealism, she focuses on capturing the energy of the landscape with twisted perspectives and a touch of the surreal.

Having grown up in a rural area of upstate New York, Shafer has always had a love of nature. She tells My Modern Met, “My grandparents were farmers, so the land is part of my DNA.” However, the artist’s passion for painting en plein air truly flourished after she moved to Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. There, her summers off from teaching allowed her to fully immerse herself in the natural beauty of the area.

From around April to October each year, Shafer now devotes her free time to capturing Sierra Nevada’s stunning landscapes in oil paint, blending the realism of the scenery with her distinctive, surreal style. She explains, “My process is to begin the paintings out-of-doors and then “cook” them back in the studio to achieve the perfect balance of observation and fantasy that I am looking for in my work.”

Clouds seem to swirl like smoke in the sky, trees bend and twist in unexpected ways, and flowers often appear larger than life. Each mesmerizing scene looks like something from a dream, blending the familiar with the surreal in a way that draws you in. In one particular painting, titled Flicker’s Ascent, Shafer renders the scene as if viewed through a fish-eye lens, with the distorted landscape curling up at the edges and seemingly giant birds soaring through the sky.

Nature is Shafer’s primary inspiration, but she also draws influence from 20th-century American Modernists. “I have always been drawn to early 20th century regionalist paintings by artists such as Thomas Hart Benton and Grant Wood,” she explains. “I am a big fan of artists like Emily Carr and, of course, Georgia O’Keefee. Charles Burchfield for instance is a big influence on my work.”

Check out some of the artist’s incredible paintings below and find more from her portfolio on Shafer’s website.

Phyllis Shafer, a Lake Tahoe-based plein air artist, vividly captures the mountains, lakes, and forests of the American West.

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Mt. Tom” (2024)

Her vibrant oil paintings blend the realism of the scenery with her distinctive, surreal style.

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Clark’s Day Out” (2024)

Clouds seem to swirl like smoke in the sky.

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Moonrise Over Stevens Peak” (2022)

Trees bend and warp in unexpected ways.

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Conifer Dance” (2023)

And flowers often appear larger than life.

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Swallowtail Dance” (2019)

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Thistle’s Repose” (2019)

Each mesmerizing painting looks like something from a dream.

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Flicker’s Ascent” (2016)

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Headland Cove, Point Lobos” (2015)

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Salt Point Afternoon” (2019)

“My grandparents were farmers, so the land is part of my DNA.”

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Among the Rabbitbrush and Sage” (2022)

Phyllis Shafer Landscape Paintings

“Above the Carson” (2013)

Phyllis Shafer: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Phyllis Shafer.

