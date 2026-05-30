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2,800 Drones Take to the Skies To Play the World’s Largest Game of Tetris

By Regina Sienra on May 30, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Tetris (@tetris_official)

Tetris has come a long way since 1984. What was first a monochrome, text-mode computer game evolved into colorful iterations throughout the 90s as its popularity grew. Now, the game has taken its next major step with the world’s largest game of Tetris. And it wasn’t played on a computer or an extremely large screen. Instead, it was made up of 2,800 drones that lit up the sky of Dubai in late 2025.

Part of the Red Bull Tetris World Championship, the game took place inside the Dubai Frame, a golden monument in Zabeel Park, which evoked a towering screen. With this, the Tetris game had a height of 492 feet and a width of 311 feet. The competition featured contestants from over 60 countries, who played more than 7 million qualifier games to reach this stage. Fehmi Atalar of Turkey emerged as the winner of the tournament after defeating Leo Solórzano of Peru in the grand final.

“It was the first official live playable Tetris game in the sky, moving the game from screen-based play to a live, free-standing environment in open airspace,” says Red Bull. The event was overseen by drone expert Kris Vloemans, who described the event as something never done before. “Imagine, we have over a thousand drones in the air [per player] that are all receiving their individual information, but in the sky, they all have to behave as one. And all of this is happening in a fraction of a second. In fact, 30 times per second,” adds Vloemans.

“The first-ever Red Bull Tetris World Final lit up the Dubai Frame with a night of competition, celebration, and record-breaking moments,” says Tetris. “To all of the national finalists, players from around the globe, and the incredible Tetris community: we love you! And to Red Bull, the amazing partners, and the dedicated teams behind the scenes, thank you. We are so grateful to everyone, it was a dream come true!”

You can relive this technological marvel in the videos below.

The world’s largest game of Tetris was made up of 2,800 drones that lit up the sky of Dubai.

Fehmi Atalar of Turkey emerged as the winner of the tournament.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Fehmi Atalar (@fehmiatalar_)

Relive this technological marvel in the video below.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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