Architecture Drawings Come Alive With “Glowing” Windows

By Margherita Cole on December 6, 2021
Glowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita Busyak

Sometimes, to truly appreciate the beauty of a city, you need to wait until after dark, when artificial lights illuminate the windows of apartments, ornate façades, and other buildings. Ukraine-based artist Nikita Busyak highlights the magic of architecture at night in his ongoing series of “glowing” sketches.

These drawings capture a variety of intricate buildings in pen using precise linework and shading techniques. Afterward, Busyak imbues his art with an intimate ambiance by photographing each piece in dim lighting, and digitally manipulating the windows, signage, and any other source of light with soft illumination. This subtle effect creates a captivating atmosphere in the sketches, as though these 2D drawings are inhabited.

Busyak began this series with the classic yellow lights that are so often seen in building windows. However, as he has expanded the series, the artist has found more innovative ways to use his clever technique. One of his more recent drawings, for instance, depicts a mountain motel with a vintage neon sign. Busyak used the opportunity to color in the signage text with vibrant orange and green hues, which stand out against the shadowed sketchbook page.

Scroll down to see more of these enchanting drawings by Busyak and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest work.

Artist Nikita Busyak creates incredible drawings of buildings and adds light effects to the windows.

Glowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakGlowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakGlowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakGlowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakGlowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakGlowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakGlowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakGlowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakGlowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakGlowing Architecture Sketches by Nikita BusyakNikita Busyak: Telegram | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikita Busyak.

