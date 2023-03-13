Home / Architecture

Paris’ Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral Is Reopening to the Public in 2024

By Jessica Stewart on March 13, 2023
Notre Dame During Reconstruction After Fire

Photo: razvanphoto/Depositphotos

Five years after a devastating fire ripped through Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral, the iconic Gothic church is set to reopen. In late 2024, visitors will once again be able to enjoy this monument after an $865 million reconstruction project.

After initial delays due to COVID-19, the project is now quickly moving forward. Over the course of this year, the cathedral's spire will reclaim its place in the city's skyline, symbolizing the rebirth of the church. It's a welcome sign of progress after two years spent stabilizing the structure and securing enough artisans to work on this large undertaking.

While there was hope that Notre Dame would be open in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics (which Paris is hosting), it will take a bit longer for visitors to be able to walk through its doors. The opening is set for December 2024, which was President Emmanuel Macron's initial goal right after the fire.

“My job is to be ready to open this cathedral in 2024. And we will do it,” shared Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, the army general in charge of the project. “We are fighting every day for that and we are on a good path.”

Scaffolding on Notre Dame After Fire

Photo: searagen/Depositphotos

Given the extent of the damages, the reconstruction is quite complex. The incident, which took place in April 2019, began when a short circuit caused an electrical fire. There was extensive damage to the Medieval building’s lead and oak roof, a large portion of the cathedral’s wooden rib-vaulted ceiling, some stained glass windows, and, most dramatically, the building’s 750-ton spire.

Now, about 1,000 workers clock in each day to work on repairing the damage and restoring Notre Dame to its former glory. This means not just using the shapes and forms of the architecture, but also employing Medieval construction methods. The roof will be oak, as it once was, and the vaults are being created with stone, as they once were.

With so much to do, work won't be fully completed by December 2024.  While the monument will open its doors at that time, authorities don't expect the renovation to be fully completed until 2025.

In the meantime, visitors can see everything that goes into reviving the church in a new exhibition at a gallery close to the cathedral. Notre-Dame de Paris: at the heart of the construction site tells the story of the renovation and spotlights the skills of the artisans who are working to restore it to its former glory.

h/t: [Associated Press]

Related Articles:

Notre-Dame’s Famed Organ Will Undergo a Four-Year Restoration

National Geographic Gives Us a Glimpse of Notre-Dame After the Fire

Notre-Dame in Art: How the Medieval Cathedral Has Enchanted Artists for Centuries

Medieval Human-Shaped Lead Sarcophagus and More Found Under Notre-Dame Cathedral

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Van Dyck Painting Bought for $600 Sells for $3 Million at Auction
Mom Shocked To Learn Son Left a $10 Tip on a $104 Meal, Sends Him Back to the Restaurant
Burning Man Reveals ‘Temple of the Heart’ at the Center of Its Upcoming Festival
Study Shows 47% of Americans Have Lost Friends Since the Pandemic
Dutch Woman Breaks Track and Field Record That Had Been Unbeaten in 41 Years
Fans Help Singer Lewis Capaldi Finish His Song Amid Tourette’s Syndrome Flare-Up

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ukraine Releases Banksy Mural Stamp To Mark One Year Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion
Visitor Accidentally Breaks a Jeff Koons ‘Balloon Dog’ Sculpture Worth $42,000
Design for One of China’s Largest Libraries Is a Contemporary Canyon of Books
Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera’
U-2 Pilot Took a Selfie With the Chinese Spy Balloon as It Drifted Across America
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Fourth Child

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.