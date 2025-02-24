Home / Infographic

Map Shows What U.S. States Would Look Like if They Were Sized According to Population

By Emma Taggart on February 24, 2025

States Resized by Population by Visual Capitalist

With a population of approximately 340 million people, the U.S. is the third most populous country in the world, behind India and China. Despite being the fourth-largest country by area, nearly one-third of its residents are concentrated in just three states: California, Texas, and Florida. With this in mind, online publisher Visual Capitalist reimagined the U.S. map, scaling each state according to its population.

To understand how America’s population is spread out, Visual Capitalist gathered data from the 2024 Census Bureau. The team found that California (39.4 million), Texas (31.3 million), and Florida (23.4 million) have the largest populations, with New York (19.9 million) not far behind.

Meanwhile, despite being the largest state by land area (665,384 square miles), Alaska has the third-smallest population, with just 700,000 residents. This makes Alaska the third-smallest state on Visual Capitalist’s map, represented by a small yellow box on the left.

Similarly, a few large states in the western U.S., like Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana, together, have fewer than 4 million residents. This is due to much of the land in these states being covered by parks and farmland. Meanwhile, Vermont and Wyoming both have the smallest populations, with just 600,000 people each.

That data also revealed that New York City, with its 8.5 million residents, boasts a larger population than 38 entire states combined. And on the West Coast, one in every 10 Americans call California home, likely drawn in by the state’s sunny climate and rich cultural diversity.

Visual Capitalist sought to redraw the map to explore how populations influence votes. “Rural areas with low populations can sometimes have outsized political influence due to structures like the Electoral College or the Senate,” they explain. “And when densely populated urban areas often lean one way politically, and sparsely populated rural regions lean another, then the gap between population-based representation and geographic-based influence is even more pronounced.”

Check out the map above and find more fascinating infographics from Visual Capitalist on Instagram.

Visual Capitalist: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Source: Mapped: Every U.S. State, Resized Based on Population

Related Articles:

3D Maps Visualize the Stark Population Density Differences in Cities in the U.S.

Data Scientist Makes Stunning Maps of the Average Colors of the World

Colorful “Map of Plants” Visualizes the Complex Diversity and Evolution of Our Planet’s Flora

Vibrant Data Visualizations of Famous Classical Music Scores Burst with Color

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Are the Most Commonly Searched-for Word Definitions Around the World
Illustrated Alphabet Posters Celebrate the Unique ABCs of U.S. Cities and States
Fascinating Lifespan Map Reveals Which Famous Figures Overlapped in Time
Insightful Map Shows the Language Each Country Around the World Wants To Learn the Most
Insightful Map Reveals Literal Translations of U.S. City and State Names
Cherry Blossom Forecast Maps Predict When the 2024 Sakura Season Begins Across Japan

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Colorful “Map of Plants” Visualizes the Complex Diversity and Evolution of Our Planet’s Flora
Insightful Graphic Shares the Most Popular Car Colors in the U.S. in 2023
These Are the Logos Used by Tourism Boards in Each U.S. State and Around the World
Eye-Opening Infographic Reveals the Yearly Cost of Taking a Shower Around the World
Here’s What the Spookiest “Boogeyman” Looks Like in Different Countries
Illustrated “Map of Medicine” Reveals All the Fields Dedicated to Taking Care of Our Health

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.