Home / Architecture

Architects Design a ‘City Cabin’ That Is a Tranquil Nature Getaway in the Heart of Seattle

By Samantha Pires on December 20, 2020
Architects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle Suburb

Do you love the city but hate feeling disconnected from nature? One conservationist in Seattle got the best of both worlds when she commissioned Olson Kundig to design her home. The resulting City Cabin is a single-family property that looks more like a home in a remote forest than in a metropolitan neighborhood.

Jim Olson, the principal of the architecture firm, explained that the client “wanted to feel like she was living in the wilderness, when, in fact, her home is on a regular-sized urban neighborhood lot.” With wood interiors as well as beautiful wild landscapes, the home seems to perfectly meet these high expectations. In images taken by architectural photographer Aaron Leitz, one can hardly see the neighboring properties or streets past the high fence that keeps the home secluded.

Architects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle Suburb

The environmental theme is not only an aesthetic decision in City Cabin. The home is also designed to run on net-zero energy—meaning that it can produce as much energy as it uses. Solar panels and an air-to-water heat pump help achieve these goals by offsetting energy, and reclaimed materials were used to diminish the property’s carbon footprint. The garden is also an important sustainability feature since it includes large trees and wild plants that form a new natural habitat in the urban lot.

Olson Kundig explains that the interior palette “draws inspiration from the client’s extensive Native American art collection, creating a true Northwest getaway nestled in the heart of the city.” All other interior materials—such as the untreated plywood and red-tinted concrete floors—were chosen to match this natural and warm aesthetic. The limited use of color also allows the natural world outside to act as the main focus of the home and the floor-to-ceiling window helps emphasize the garden.

The home’s organization, which uses the central public space to split the owner and guest areas, is designed to maximize transparency. The resulting 16-foot tall middle volume allows optimal light and solar gain, but it most importantly helps to blur the line between interior and exterior. In this way, the client is completely immersed in her “tiny new forest” in the heart of Seattle.

City Cabin is a single-family property designed as a wilderness retreat in a Seattle neighborhood.

Architects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle Suburb

The home is also designed to run on net-zero energy—meaning that it can produce as much energy as it uses.

Architects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle Suburb

Olson Kundig explains that the interior palette “draws inspiration from the client’s extensive Native American art collection, creating a true Northwest getaway nestled in the heart of the city.”

Architects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle SuburbArchitects Design a Net-Zero Nature Retreat in Seattle Suburb

Olson Kundig: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Aaron Leitz: Website | Instagram
h/t: [designboom, contemporist]

All images via Olson Kundig and Aaron Leitz.

Related Articles:

Small Cubic Cabin Sits on Glowing Orange Aluminum Spines

Floating Gardens in the Chicago River Designed to Create Urban Wildlife Sanctuary

Sweeping Contemporary Library Design Inspired by the 19th-Century Playwright Henrik Ibsen

Stargaze From Bed When You Stay in Cozy Glass Cabins in the Icelandic Countryside

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Architects Imagine a “Wave” Office Building for Working in a Post-COVID World
Popular A-Frame Cabin Style Is Reimagined To Include a Clever Water Feature in Its Design
Architects Design Brilliantly Colorful Domed Village on Hormuz Island
Architects Renovate a Decaying Siheyuan To Thoughtfully Blend Tradition With Modern Design
Architects Propose 16 Cabins That Effortlessly Float Above the Norwegian Forest Floor
Floating ‘Woodnest’ Cabins Are Tiny Self-Supported Treehouses in the Norwegian Forest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Revolutionary ‘CopenHill’ Offers Snow-Free Skiing on Top of a Power Plant
Architects Are Rethinking the Way We Remember History With Monuments
Sweeping Contemporary Library Design Inspired by the 19th-Century Playwright Henrik Ibsen
Singapore’s Stunning ‘Jewel Changi’ Airport Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Film
Japanese Village Hosts “Water Hose Festival” To Test Its Impressive Fire Extinguishing System
Floating Island Parks Will Soon Be Built in Copenhagen Harbor

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.