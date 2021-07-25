Alluring Neon-Night Photography of Osaka Pushes the Boundaries of Reality

Nights full of neon signs obscured by sleeting rain evoke a film noir ethos. Photographer, designer, and creator Omi Kim captures the nocturnal city and transforms ordinary sights into extraordinary visions. The Osaka, Japan-based creator specializes in street photography, portraiture, and graphic composites which push the boundaries of reality.

Kim, who goes by Omi on Instagram, shoots series based on what he encounters in his photography. The moody, highlighter-colored lights of Osaka cafés and lamp posts are reflected on wet streets. Moving scooters are blurred in motion while figures appear largely anonymous. While his street photography beautifully captures reality, Omi takes his work to the next level with Photoshop.

In some images, the photographer uses Photoshop to isolate an Osaka building on a moonlike surface. These isolated structures are then given unique visitors, such as astronaut-like characters and umbrella-carrying shoppers. For other images, Omi composites his cityscapes with pensive portraits that merge city and individual.

The designer's talents, however, extend beyond photography and moody streetscapes. Omi also is a skilled leatherworker and creates bags and custom shoes for his brand crambox.

Scroll down for Omi's fantastical cityscapes, and then follow his photography and craft on Instagram and his website.

Osaka, Japan-based photographer Omi Kim uses photography and Photoshop to create stunning, fantasy cityscapes.

He makes use of neon lights, reflections on wet pavements, and motion blur.

Omi also uses Photoshop to composite cityscapes with portraiture.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Omi Kim.