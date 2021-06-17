Home / Photography

Photographer Captures the Adorable Friendship Between His Grandma and Her Dog

By Emma Taggart on June 17, 2021
Grandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTO

In a bid to show his admiration for his grandma, Japanese photographer YASUTO has been capturing heartwarming photos of his “baa-baa” since 2018. Taken outdoors at different times of the year, his portraits show how the seasons change, but there’s one constant in every photo—the unshakeable love between his grandma and her pet Shiba Inu, Fuku-chan. Captured enjoying Japan's colorful landscapes, the adorable duo's unbreakable bond stays unchanged all year round.

They say dog is man’s best friend, and this is definitely the case for YASUTO’s grandma and her canine companion. From sitting under a cherry blossom tree to relaxing in a field of sunflowers, each photo captures their undeniable connection and mutual love of nature. Shiba Inus are famously loyal, but Fuku-chan seems particularly attached to the sweet grandma. In some images, the devoted dog is even captured keeping his human company while she works on her sewing machine.

YASUTO began taking photos of his grandma after his grandfather died. He regretted not taking more photos of him, so decided to capture the final years of his grandma’s life. His photos show the adorable lady enjoying every day with playful curiosity, with her faithful dog always by her side.

Check out YASUTO’s charming photos below and find more from his portfolio on Instagram.

Japanese photographer YASUTO captures heartwarming photos of his grandmother with her pet Shiba Inu.

Grandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTO

Taken outdoors at different times of the year, his portraits show how the seasons change.

Grandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTO

Despite the varied landscapes, the adorable duo's unbreakable bond stays unchanged.

Grandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOGrandmother With Shiba Inu Photos by YASUTOYASUTO: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

All images via YASUTO.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
