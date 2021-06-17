Photographer Captures the Adorable Friendship Between His Grandma and Her Dog

In a bid to show his admiration for his grandma, Japanese photographer YASUTO has been capturing heartwarming photos of his “baa-baa” since 2018. Taken outdoors at different times of the year, his portraits show how the seasons change, but there’s one constant in every photo—the unshakeable love between his grandma and her pet Shiba Inu, Fuku-chan. Captured enjoying Japan's colorful landscapes, the adorable duo's unbreakable bond stays unchanged all year round.

They say dog is man’s best friend, and this is definitely the case for YASUTO’s grandma and her canine companion. From sitting under a cherry blossom tree to relaxing in a field of sunflowers, each photo captures their undeniable connection and mutual love of nature. Shiba Inus are famously loyal, but Fuku-chan seems particularly attached to the sweet grandma. In some images, the devoted dog is even captured keeping his human company while she works on her sewing machine.

YASUTO began taking photos of his grandma after his grandfather died. He regretted not taking more photos of him, so decided to capture the final years of his grandma’s life. His photos show the adorable lady enjoying every day with playful curiosity, with her faithful dog always by her side.

