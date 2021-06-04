Winners of the 2021 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Show the Resilience of Nature

Each year, the California Academy of Sciences asks photographers to submit their best photos to showcase the Earth's biodiversity. The winners and finalists of the 2021 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition highlight the beauty of nature, as well as its struggles. Originally appearing in bioGraphic, the winning photographs are a sight to behold.

Photographer Jo-Anne McArthur won the grand prize for her photo Hope Amidst the Ashes. McArthur took the photo while accompanying Vets for Compassions as the organization searched for koalas injured in the Australian bushfires. Surrounded by the burnt forest, a female eastern grey kangaroo stands proud with her joey tucked safely into her pouch. This powerful moment of survival is a metaphor for the resilience of the entire country and shows that we should still have hope even against all odds.

The other winners and finalists are spread across several categories like Aquatic Life, Art of Nature, Winged Life, and Terrestrial Life. The images are a cross-section that takes us from the Yukon to the tropical seas of Palau. By spotlighting these incredible photographs of the natural world, the organizers hope that people will be inspired to protect and conserve the diversity of life found on our planet.

These images originally appeared on bioGraphic, an online magazine about science and sustainability and the official media sponsor for the California Academy of Sciences' BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition.

