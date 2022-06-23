Home / Art / Street Art

Welcome Mat Is Made of Hundreds of Tiny Painted Figures

By Jessica Stewart on June 23, 2022
Welcome by Pejac

Photo: Pejac

Spanish street artist Pejac is known for his clever, masterful open-air artworks that often come with a social message. His latest work, located in Aberdeen, Scotland, is a clever take on the concept of a common household item. For his latest piece, aptly titled Welcome, Pejac painted hundreds of miniature people coming together to form a welcome mat. The beautiful illusion comes together perfectly and it is meant to symbolize, according to the artist, that people are “tired of being stepped over.”

Produced for the NuArt Aberdeen Festival, Pejac's meaningful artwork is strategically placed in front of a building in the city center. The building hosts several charities, as well as housing for vulnerable locals facing social exclusion. As such, it was the perfect location for Pejac to spread an important message.

Through this work, the Spanish artist hopes that people will have more understanding and empathy for those living on the margins of society. It's these people who truly know and can appreciate the value of an open heart and a heartfelt welcome. They also know that coming together gives them strength and that through their unity, they will no longer be “stepped over.”

Welcome is more than just a doormat on a Scottish doorstep,” the artist writes on Instagram. “Now more than ever, with the realities of Brexit setting in, this intervention brings together an increasingly large demographic of people who stand for all that surrounds the WELCOME concept, the meaning of which has been increasingly hard to find recently. Created for all those who feel themselves marginalized, foreign, and discriminated against, this agglomeration turned into a doormat greets anyone who wishes to be welcomed.”

Welcome by Pejac for NuArt Aberdeen

He painted hundreds of figures coming together to create the illusion of this mat in front of a building that houses several charities.

Art by Pejac

Photo: Pejac

“Created for all those who feel themselves marginalized, foreign, and discriminated against, this agglomeration turned into a doormat greets anyone who wishes to be welcomed.”

Outdoor Art by Pejac

Photo: Pejac

Pejac Street Art in Aberdeen

Photo: Pejac

View of Pejac Installation Through a Cell Phone

Pejac: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pejac.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
