Watch a Musician Create Lush Melodies on 33 Wine Glasses Filled With Water

Musician Petr Spatina makes melodies with drinking glasses. What might be seen as an elaborate party trick is actually a musical discipline. The practice comprises upright wine glasses filled with water at varying levels. These “instruments” are altogether referred to as a glass harp. To make a sound, Spatina runs his fingers around the rim of the glasses in different combinations and the vibrations create a variety of notes. The result is a delicate and lush sound reminiscent of the string harp.

Spatina is from the Czech Republic and has been playing music for most of his life. When he was younger, he learned the accordion and the piano before eventually mastering the glass harp. This ultimately became his instrument of choice, and Spatina has been writing and playing his own music for it for two decades.

The dedicated musician takes his glass harp to the streets, where he wows passersby with the combination of beautiful music and the unusual sight of 33 drinking vessels on a table on the sidewalk. Spatina always draws a crowd, and he’s gained worldwide attention thanks to spectators watching him work his magic and sharing it online.

Watch the videos below to enjoy some of Spatina’s glass harp music.

Spatina plays his music on the streets of Prague for all to enjoy.

h/t: [Reddit]

