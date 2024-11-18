Stunning Limited-Edition Blueprint Poster Celebrates the Golden Heritage of Rock and Roll

Originally introduced by Sir John Herschel in 1842, the blueprint serves as an essential tool within technical planning, engineering, and architecture. The UK-based design studio Dorothy has cleverly reimagined the blueprint into intricate posters that map everything from jazz legends to hip-hop history. The studio’s new limited-edition blueprint poster celebrates rock and roll, and features over 1,400 iconic musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers that have impacted the genre.

Dorothy has previously released a rock and roll blueprint poster, but this special edition boasts a gold metallic foil and is printed onto a deep black stock. Measuring 60 x 80 centimeters (approx. 23.6 x 31.5 inches), the Rock and Roll Love Blueprint brings together luminaries such as the Velvet Underground, Janis Joplin, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles alongside contemporary trailblazers like The White Stripes, The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and St. Vincent. This lavish poster also travels through various decades and musical influences, including blues, jazz, country, and American folk revival, to fully illustrate the diversity of rock and roll and its evolution across time.

The Rock and Roll Love Blueprint derives inspiration from the circuit board of a guitar amplifier. By assuming this format, the poster seamlessly weaves together the history of rock and roll while also remaining approachable and visually appealing. Its shiny gold foil and black background enhances the poster’s elegance, and makes for a perfect holiday gift for anyone with a passion for rock and roll.

Beyond its signature blueprint collection, Dorothy produces other detailed posters dedicated to topics like science fiction, video games, and movies.

The Rock and Roll Love Blueprint is a stunning homage to one of the world’s most beloved musical genres. To purchase the new limited-edition version of this poster, visit Dorothy’s website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dorothy.