Home / Entertainment / Music

Researchers Discover Previously Unknown Music Mozart Composed as a Teenager

By Regina Sienra on October 6, 2024
Portrait of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Photo: Gesellschaft der Musikfreunde via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed over 600 works during his lifetime. Despite this astounding number, new works by the Austrian musician continue to be unearthed. Recently, researchers at a library in Germany found a previously unknown piece of music composed by a young Mozart.

Dating back to the mid to late 1760s, the work is believed to have been composed by Mozart when the musical prodigy was in his early teens. Born in 1756, Mozart showed his musical prowess at a very young age, and began composing at the age of five under the guidance of his father, Leopold, who was a composer and instructor.

The work was discovered at Leipzig's music library while compiling the latest edition of the Köchel Catalogue, considered the definitive archive of Mozart’s musical works. It consists of seven miniature movements for a string trio lasting about 12 minutes. According to the Leipzig libraries, the piece is referred to as Ganz kleine Nachtmusik (“Very little night music”).

The manuscript was not written by Mozart himself, as it is believed to be a copy made in about 1780. It was written in dark brown ink on medium-white handmade paper, and the parts are individually bound. The Köchel Catalogue describes the piece as “preserved in a single source, in which the attribution of the author suggests that the work was written before Mozart’s first trip to Italy,” which took place in December 1769 when the child prodigy was just 13 years old.

In celebration of the discovery, the piece was performed by a string trio at the unveiling of the new Köchel Catalogue in Salzburg, and had its German premiere at the Leipzig Opera a few days later.

A new composition by Mozart, written when he was a teenager, was recently discovered in Leipzig.

Titled Ganz kleine Nachtmusik (“Very little night music”), it was recently publicly performed for the first time by members of the Leipzig Music School.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JSO Leipzig (@jso.leipzig)

h/t: [The Guardian]

Related Articles:

5-Year-Old Italian Piano Prodigy Wows Crowd With Amazing Mozart Rendition

Researchers Discover This One Mozart Sonata Helps Alleviate Symptoms of Epilepsy

What Mozart’s Music Actually Sounds Like When Played on His Original Pianoforte

Learn 9 Facts About Antonio Vivaldi, the Baroque Composer of ‘The Four Seasons’

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Compelling Video Shows How the Fotoplayer Added Music and Sounds to Silent Films
Jon Bon Jovi Bravely Talks a Woman Down From the Ledge of a Nashville Bridge
Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz Is the First Afro-Latina on a U.S. Quarter
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform at the Olympics Closing Ceremony
Celine Dion Makes Her Grand Return With a Performance at the Eiffel Tower for the 2024 Paris Olympics
From Earth to Venus: NASA Sends Missy Elliott’s Hit Song ‘The Rain’ Into Space

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Australian Busker Taken by Surprise When Teddy Swims Joins in as She Sings His Song
9-Year-Old Guitar Prodigy Soulfully Plays the Blues Better Than Many Adults
Listen to the Song Hieronymus Bosch Painted Onto a Man’s Butt in “The Garden of Earthly Delights”
Pianist Who Grew in Foster Care Wins Competition With Original Composition Dedicated to His Foster Parents
Composer Turns Pet Portraits Into Beautiful Music That Reflects Your Furry Friend’s Personality
Extremely Rare Wu-Tang Clan Album Will Play at Australian Museum Later This Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.