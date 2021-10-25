Home / Entertainment / Music

30+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians

By Jessica Stewart on October 24, 2021
Gifts for Music Lovers

For many, music is much more than a song on the radio—it's a way of life. Music is tied up in special moments and memories, whether it's the song you danced to at prom or the tune that reminds you of your first love. Musicians and music lovers take their passion to a whole new level by dedicating themselves to every aspect of the craft. This can make a gift based around their love of music particularly meaningful.

So what do you get the music lover in your life? Whether you know a David Bowie fanatic or a budding songwriter, there are some creative products that will show just how much you appreciate their passion for music. You could go the practical route with a songwriter's journal, and high-fidelity earplugs for concerts. Or, you could provide a bit of inspiration with a Kokeshi doll styled after some of the great music icons or Taschen's collection of the best art record covers.

Whatever route you go, these gifts are sure to please anyone who has an appetite for all things related to song.

Need to buy something for people who love music? Here's a selection of gifts that will rock their world.

 

Ziggy Stardust Kokeshi Dolls

David Bowie Kokeshi Doll at My Modern Met Store

Sketch.Inc | $55.95

 

Art Record Covers by Taschen

Art Record Covers by Taschen

Taschen | $70

 

World Song Map Poster

Dorothy World Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

 

Personalized Wooden Headphone Stand

Gifts for Music Lovers

Oakywood | $58.65

 

Guitar Infographic Poster

Gifts for Music Lovers

Pop Chart | $25

 

“Kitty” Stardust Enamel Pin

David Bowie Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Personalized Spotify Code Keychain

Custom Spotify Keychain

Purawood | $10+

 

Musician Playing Cards

 

Vintage Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

Vintage Suitcase Record Player

Victrola | $53.99

 

Reclaimed Guitar String Bangles

Guitar String Bracelets

TyleeRei | $19

 

Cassette Tape Flash Drive

 

Upcycled Record Coasters

 

Rose Gold Melting Record Sticker

Gifts for Music Lovers

Decal Baby | $19.99+

 

Electric Guitar Socks

 

Piano Ring

 

Stradivarius Violin Bookmark

Violin Bookmark

The MET | $16.95

 

Personalized Song Lyric Print

 

Bamboo Guitar Neck Kitchen Utensil Set

Rise8 Studios | $23.99

 

Music IQ Party Game

Music IQ Party Game

Helvetiq | $19.99

 

Guitar Amp Wall Key Holder

 

Sterling Silver Music Note Ring

 

Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth Speaker

Bose | $119

 

High-Fidelity Sound-Enhancing Earplugs

Gifts for Musicians

Vibes | $23.98

 

Retro Turntables Wall Art

Record Player Retro Wall Print

Fox And Velvet | $20.10+

 

Music Notes Cube Puzzle

Gifts for Music Lovers

loyoe jewelry | $16.85

 

Ticket Stub Diary

 

Songwriter's Journal

 

Microphone Necklace

Gifts for Music Lovers

Unique Anomaly | $26.99+

 

Cat Scratching Toy

Gifts for Music Lovers

Suck UK | $26.99

 

“Fly Me to the Moon” Music Box

Fly Me to the Moon Music Box

MarcGiftDesign | $23.45+

 

Concrete Cassette Planter

 

This article has been edited and updated.

