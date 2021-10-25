30+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians

For many, music is much more than a song on the radio—it's a way of life. Music is tied up in special moments and memories, whether it's the song you danced to at prom or the tune that reminds you of your first love. Musicians and music lovers take their passion to a whole new level by dedicating themselves to every aspect of the craft. This can make a gift based around their love of music particularly meaningful.
So what do you get the music lover in your life? Whether you know a David Bowie fanatic or a budding songwriter, there are some creative products that will show just how much you appreciate their passion for music. You could go the practical route with a songwriter's journal, and high-fidelity earplugs for concerts. Or, you could provide a bit of inspiration with a Kokeshi doll styled after some of the great music icons or Taschen's collection of the best art record covers.
Whatever route you go, these gifts are sure to please anyone who has an appetite for all things related to song.
Need to buy something for people who love music? Here's a selection of gifts that will rock their world.
Ziggy Stardust Kokeshi Dolls
Art Record Covers by Taschen
World Song Map Poster
Personalized Wooden Headphone Stand
Guitar Infographic Poster
“Kitty” Stardust Enamel Pin
Personalized Spotify Code Keychain
Musician Playing Cards
Vintage Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable
Reclaimed Guitar String Bangles
Cassette Tape Flash Drive
Upcycled Record Coasters
Rose Gold Melting Record Sticker
Electric Guitar Socks
Piano Ring
Stradivarius Violin Bookmark
Personalized Song Lyric Print
Bamboo Guitar Neck Kitchen Utensil Set
Music IQ Party Game
Guitar Amp Wall Key Holder
Sterling Silver Music Note Ring
Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
High-Fidelity Sound-Enhancing Earplugs
Retro Turntables Wall Art
Music Notes Cube Puzzle
Ticket Stub Diary
Songwriter's Journal
Microphone Necklace
Cat Scratching Toy
“Fly Me to the Moon” Music Box
Concrete Cassette Planter
This article has been edited and updated.
