Desert Air Takes Flight With Electronic Music Festival in Mojave Desert

For two days in November, the Mojave Desert became the evocative backdrop for Desert Air. This art and music festival unfolded in Palm Springs, with the Palm Springs Air Museum and Palm Springs Surf Club taking revelers across a party that transitions from night to day and back to night. My Modern Met was on site to partake in the weekend's cultural offerings, which blended modern and vintage sensibilities.

The artistic centerpiece of Desert Air was The Terminal, an incredible stage installation by Theo de Meyer of Belgian design studio Stand van Zaken. This scenic assemblage not only evoked the aviation theme central to the festival, but also included a stage, DJ booth, and dance platforms, alongside abstracted light sculptures in the form of “smoke stacks” and a “flight board,” marked by an entrance gate topped by two wooden sculptures in the form of paper airplanes. De Meyer took advantage of the vast expanse the Palm Springs Air Museum offers to create an environment that would embrace festival goers.

“The Terminal can also be understood as a structure—functional and built to accommodate crowds, layered with cladding, signs, billboards, and everyday objects that often go unnoticed,” shared de Meyer in a statement. “In this environment, beauty reveals itself—the beauty of the ordinary that resonates with our memories, connecting us to experiences that are both local and international.”

“Walking into the Palm Springs Air Museum and seeing the warbird planes lit up in vivid neon colors was a surreal experience,” says Eugene Kim, co-founder & editor-in-chief of My Modern Met. “Combining that with incredible talent in electronic music and a high-energy crowd in both the Terminal and Hangar stages, resulted in an unforgettable Desert Air experience.”

The Terminal provided the platform for two evenings of incredible electronic music, which featured international acts like Jamie xx, Avalon Emerson, Kaytranada, ATRIP, and Bon Entendeur. Special guest Club Heat, the newly formed collaborative project from Grammy-nominated artist Tove Lo and British singer-songwriter/producer SG Lewis also brought the energy with a lively set.

“When it comes to music festivals,” Kim shares, “Goldenvoice (who also host Coachella and Stagecoach), and Splash House (who host a three-day poolside music festival focused on electronic, house, and disco music), have a winning formula.” By blending some well-known names from the Los Angeles electronic scene with eclectic underground selections, Desert Air aimed to provide an unexpected listening experience.

Kim also adds, “The VIP area is worth the cost as there was a separate seating area with couches and chairs, and a separate bar area. We enjoyed walking inside the air museum and learning about the fascinating history, and watching the musical acts from backstage was really special as well.”

After dancing the night away, festival goers were invited to participate in a variety of daytime activities. In keeping with the aviation theme, the “Layovers” ranged from a bicycle tour of modernist architecture and yoga sessions to Day Drift at the Palm Springs Surf Club. This poolside party featured sun, waves, snacks, and swimming while taking in poolside sets curated by Midnight Lovers.

“Day Drift at the Palm Springs Surf Club was a nice change of scenery,” Kim says. “Watching surfers and people floating around the winding lazy river, against the backdrop of the gorgeous San Jacinto mountains, was a sight to behold.”

This full immersion into the sights and sounds of the desert is a fresh way to enjoy Palm Springs and everything it has to offer.

